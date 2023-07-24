Donald W. Means, age 99, of Overland Park, KS died July 21, 2023 at Kansas City Hospice House. Services will be held at Lenexa Baptist Church, at 15320 W 87th St Pkwy Lenexa KS 66219. Visitation will be at Lenexa Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 26th at 10:00. Service to follow at 11:00.

Donald was born to Willard and Eva Means in Duluth, MN on September 27th, 1923. He went through the school system of Superior, WI graduating from Superior Central High School in 1941. He served in the U.S. Army Air Force during WWII and also in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He graduated from Duluth Business University as an Accountant in 1948. Donald, while living in the Twin Cities Area, was an avid Curler.

He belonged to the St. Paul Curling Club for 19 years before being transferred to the Kansas City Area. He retired from the Standard Oil Company Indiana/Amoco Oil Company on January 31, 1983 after 34 years of service. He is a life member of the American Legion Post 370, Overland Park, life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 846, Overland Park and also the Korean War Veterans Association Chapter 181 in Johnson County, KS. As a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church he was active as an Usher and Hospital Visitor. He had been involved in Square Dancing and Round Dancing.