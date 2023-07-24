Dolores Ann Albertini

In 1960, she married Virgil R. Albertini of Frontenac, Kansas at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kansas City, Kansas. They moved to California, but missing the Midwest, they returned to Kansas and Missouri. Eventually, they settled in Maryville, Missouri, where Virgil was an English professor and Dolores a librarian at Northwest Missouri State University. They spent the next 42 years there, and both were active on campus and in the community. In 1978, the Northwest administration asked Dolores and Virgil to write the University’s history from 1956 to 1980 as part of its 75th anniversary. Their work in researching and writing resulted in a hard-cover book titled Towers in the Northwest, which was unveiled at the 1980 Homecoming.

Born in Topeka, Kansas to Victor M. and Hila E. Drenon, she was reared mainly in Madison, Kansas and Kansas City, Kansas. She graduated from Argentine High School in Kansas City. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Language and Literature from Pittsburg State University and her Master’s degree in Library Science from Columbia University in New York City. She held professional library positions as Reference Librarian at Pasadena Public Library, Head of Circulation and Readers’ Advisory at Kansas City Kansas Public Library, Cataloging Librarian at University of Kansas, and Reference and Periodicals Librarian at Northwest Missouri State University.

The Albertinis purchased the historic Lippman farmstead and 5 acres southeast of Maryville where they enjoyed their pets, nature, and wildlife. The two were known for their field of wildflowers and native grasses and dedication to animals and the New Nodaway Humane Society. Dolores was one of the founding members of the New Nodaway Humane Society. She and Virgil spent many hours on the building committee planning and developing the Society’s much needed new animal shelter. In addition, Dolores was an active American Red Cross Volunteer for many years, serving at the old St. Francis Hospital and in Maryville nursing homes. When the transition from the old hospital to the new St. Francis Hospital took place, she helped on one of the ambulances transporting patients to their new quarters. She was also chairman of the American Red Cross Volunteers of Nodaway County and chaired the nine-women team who worked on a close personal basis with the Parkdale Manor Nursing Home.

Dolores was recognized for her competitive running on both the local and national levels, and her favorite distances were the 10K and the SK. When the women’s cross country coach at Northwest invited her to train with the women’s team, she embraced the opportunity. It not only benefited her, but, best of all, she was an inspiration to the young women, and Dolores counted that as one of her great joys.

In 2006, the Albertinis moved to Kansas City to enjoy the many cultural and entertainment offerings there. They continued to travel to Maryville on a regular basis for meetings and university events.

Dolores is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 62 years, Virgil, of the home, a sister and brother-in -law, Gwenda and EK Bruhn of Cameron, Missouri, several nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceding her in death were her parents and a sister and brother-in-law, Gaylene and John Perry of Phoenix, Arizona.

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 AM with Services following at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia St. Lenexa, KS. Burial will be 11:00 AM Thursday, July 27, at the Garden of Memories in Pittsburg, Kansas Memorials may be made to the New Nodaway Humane Society, PO Box 185, Maryville, Missouri 64468 or The Miner’s Hall Museum, 701 South Broadway Street, Franklin, Kansas 66735.