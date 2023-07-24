  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Dolores Ann Albertini

Prairie Village, Kansas – Dolores Ann (Drenon) Albertini, died July 19, 2023.

Born in Topeka, Kansas to Victor M. and Hila E. Drenon, she was reared mainly in Madison, Kansas and Kansas City, Kansas. She graduated from Argentine High School in Kansas City. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Language and Literature from Pittsburg State University and her Master’s degree in Library Science from Columbia University in New York City. She held professional library positions as Reference Librarian at Pasadena Public Library, Head of Circulation and Readers’ Advisory at Kansas City Kansas Public Library, Cataloging Librarian at University of Kansas, and Reference and Periodicals Librarian at Northwest Missouri State University.

In 1960, she married Virgil R. Albertini of Frontenac, Kansas at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kansas City, Kansas. They moved to California, but missing the Midwest, they returned to Kansas and Missouri. Eventually, they settled in Maryville, Missouri, where Virgil was an English professor and Dolores a librarian at Northwest Missouri State University. They spent the next 42 years there, and both were active on campus and in the community. In 1978, the Northwest administration asked Dolores and Virgil to write the University’s history from 1956 to 1980 as part of its 75th anniversary. Their work in researching and writing resulted in a hard-cover book titled Towers in the Northwest, which was unveiled at the 1980 Homecoming.