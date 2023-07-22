Your Community: Celebrate the end of summer reading with Johnson County Library

Johnson County Library has enjoyed bringing the community “All Together Now” with our annual Summer Reading program, which kicked off on June 1. The Summer Reading Program is an annual initiative that aims to promote reading and literacy to kids and families. The Library promotes reading and literacy by offering access to books, programs and presenters during the summer months to help encourage the community to keep reading while school is not in session. This year’s theme centers around kindness, friendship, and unity.

This summer has been full of memorable events and activities. It all kicked off with a visit from an award-winning author, Jacqueline Woodson, and kept the energy all summer long. Families showed off their moves during breakdance workshops and enjoyed music and movement with Latin Grammy-award winning musical guest MISTER G. Literacy clubs, games, contests, story times and MakerSpace activities were big hits. Many were also able to see their favorite local storytellers, singers and performers. But the Library isn’t done—to celebrate all that has been achieved, there’s a final Summer Reading send-off party.

On Saturday, July 29, join Johnson County Library for the All Together Now Summer Celebration. This will be a day of fun and discovery for the whole family, featuring local performers, activities and opportunities to connect. Kids, families, teens and adults will find new ways to get involved with their community through hobby and volunteer groups. It all kicks off at 10 a.m. at Central Resource Library.