SMSD News: It’s time to complete back-to-school forms

The Shawnee Mission School District will be welcoming students back to school in just a few weeks. That means it is time to get ready by completing online forms.

It is time to prepare for the next school year. Back-to-school forms (Online Verification Forms) are now available to be reviewed and signed with an electronic signature.

Steps to fill out forms:

Visit smsd.org.

In the top navigation bar, click on “ Skyward ” and log in to your account.



If you do not have a Family Access account, you may contact your child’s school office beginning on July 26, 2023 to inquire about setting up account access.

Under “Home” you will see “2023-2024 Student Annual Online Verification.” Click to begin.

There will be directions that walk you through the entire process.

Do you need assistance?

If you do not have an account or you have a question, please contact your child’s school office after July 26, 2023.

Click here to find your child(ren)’s school and click the school link for contact information at the bottom of the school website.

Are you unsure where your child will attend? Click here to use school finder or to view our boundary maps.

2023-24 Child Nutrition Program Meal Benefit Application

Families are encouraged to complete an application for meal benefits (free or reduced priced meals) as part of the Online Verification. The link to the Child Nutrition Program Meal Benefit Application is available on Skyward, and the online application is on School Cafe. Families do need to create a School Cafe account if they do not already have one. More information may be located on the SMSD Food Service Free and Reduced Meals web page. Contact the Food Service office by calling 913-993-9710 for questions on the meal benefit application.

Potential benefits of filling out the application:

Families whose meal benefit application is approved for meal benefits can receive a breakfast and lunch at the free or reduced price – depending on their qualifying benefit.

Families who complete an application and qualify also generate additional state funds for our schools.

Families who qualify for child nutrition meal benefits may receive additional benefits such as free/reduced instructional resource fees, transportation fees, and Pre-k enrollment.

If you have any questions, please contact your school office. School offices open on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

To enroll in Pre-K or Kindergarten

Enrolling your child is easy and convenient. Click here for enrollment links.

Please note the online application must be completed on a desktop or laptop computer or a tablet. (It will not work on a mobile phone.) Applicants without access to one of these devices can make an appointment to enroll in person. For Kindergarten enrollment, please contact your area school. Elementary school offices will reopen on July 26, 2023.

For Pre-K enrollment, please contact the Early Childhood team at (913) 993-6441.

Online enrollment:

Allows families to complete the enrollment application for Pre-K or Kindergarten

Helps to ensure a student’s placement within the Pre-K program, which has a limited number of slots.

Allows the district to plan to warmly welcome early learners into SMSD schools.

Click here for more information about enrolling in Pre-K and Kindergarten in Shawnee Mission.

It is an exciting time as Shawnee Mission gets ready to welcome students to schools. We are #OneShawneeMission and 2023-2024 is a time to shine!

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.