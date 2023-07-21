  Roxie Hammill  - Overland Park

Overland Park tiny food pantry looks to relocate after complaints

Jennifer and Adam Parker founded the Tiny Pantry Times food pantry in September 2020 and now distribute some 18,000 pounds of food a month from their front yard near 71st and Metcalf. Above, the Parkers pose next to their homemade pantry hutch in 2021. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Since it opened in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tiny Pantry Times food pantry in Overland Park has become a popular oasis for people struggling to find enough to eat.

Designed to put food and personal hygiene products in the hands of anyone in need, the sturdy hutch in Jennifer Parker’s front yard at 7215 W. 71st St. has grown from distributing about 2,500 pounds a month to roughly 18,000 pounds after schools let out last month.