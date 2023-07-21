  Staff Report  - 2023 Elections

Overland Park City Council primary election: Meet the candidates

Incumbent Councilmember Holly Grummert, center, is being challenged in Ward 1 by Selamawit Gebre-Amlalk, left, and Carol Merritt, right.

Some Johnson County voters can begin going to the polls for the Aug. 1 primary this Saturday.

That’s when advanced voting begins for a smattering of local city council races in the Shawnee Mission Post’s coverage area.

One of those races is a three-person contest for Overland Park City Council Ward 1. The top two finishers in this race on Aug. 1 will advance to the general election Nov. 7.