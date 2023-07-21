  Staff Report  - 2023 Elections

Merriam City Council primary election: Meet the candidates

The race for Merriam City Council Ward 2 is on the Aug. 1 primary ballot. Incumbent Councilmember Whitney Yadrich, right, is being challenged by Angel Lopez III, left, and Rose Gerringer, center. Photos via Facebook and campaign websites.

Some Johnson County voters can begin going to the polls for the Aug. 1 primary this Saturday.

That’s when advanced voting begins for a smattering of local city council races in the Shawnee Mission Post’s coverage area.

One of those races is a three-person contest for Merriam City Council Ward 2. The top two finishers in this race on Aug. 1 will advance to the general election Nov. 7.