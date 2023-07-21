  Lucie Krisman  - 2023 Elections

Johnson County early voting for Aug. 1 primary starts Saturday

The Aug. 1 primary election includes contests in seven local races, a much more subdued slate from last August, above, when historic turnout was driven by an abortion amendment. File photo.

Saturday marks the beginning of advance voting for the Aug. 1 primary election in Johnson County.

It’s a much more subdued primary slate than last August, when historic turnout was driven by a hotly debated constitutional amendment on abortion.

This year, it’s a smattering of local city council races, along with one school board race in Olathe.

