  A message from Maggie Foster, ReeceNichols Realtor  - Sponsored posts

Foster Real Estate Report: To rent or buy, that is the question

This is an age-old question and changes with the times. To truly know which option is worthwhile for you, first and foremost, you need to closely evaluate your lifestyle and financial situation to determine which route to take.

Renting

This affords one flexibility, typically maintenance free living, and one does not have to pay for property taxes or monthly homeowners insurance. Ready to make a change and move to another city on the Coast? You can do it in a New York minute because you do not have to go through the process of selling your home. On the other hand, renting can also be more restricted. For instance, a landlord may not allow you to customize your home such as adding new paint, flooring, or fixtures. Financially, your money is not being invested in the property, rather it’s being paid to your landlord, which of course is why many turn to homeownership.