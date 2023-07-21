Foster Real Estate Report: To rent or buy, that is the question

This affords one flexibility, typically maintenance free living, and one does not have to pay for property taxes or monthly homeowners insurance. Ready to make a change and move to another city on the Coast? You can do it in a New York minute because you do not have to go through the process of selling your home. On the other hand, renting can also be more restricted. For instance, a landlord may not allow you to customize your home such as adding new paint, flooring, or fixtures. Financially, your money is not being invested in the property, rather it’s being paid to your landlord, which of course is why many turn to homeownership.

This is an age-old question and changes with the times. To truly know which option is worthwhile for you, first and foremost, you need to closely evaluate your lifestyle and financial situation to determine which route to take.

Homeownership

If you’re looking for stability and financial equity, homeownership can be a great option. But it can also be rather costly due to maintenance, repairs, and improvements to the home. As with any big investment, careful thought and considerations must be made in the preliminary process of selecting the right property. Money can go rather quickly when updating a home, so it’s critical to review your financial situation so you have enough to cover incidentals, while not giving up that annual summer vacation. Owning your home can also become another source of residual income in the future should you decide to turn it into a rental property.

Whatever route you take, you get to decide what lifestyle is right for you. You may be content living in a home that you own and maintain over a long period of time. Or perhaps – renting that small beach bungalow isn’t such a bad idea after all. The choice is yours.

Johnson County market update

This week in Johnson County there were 1183 active listings, and 1264 listings went under contract (Source: Heartland MLS, July 21, 2023).