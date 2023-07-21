  Ben McCarthy  - Overland Park

Discourse Brewing targets September opening in Overland Park strip mall

This building at the Windmill Square shopping center near 97th and Metcalf is currently being remodeled for a new microbrewery, Discourse Brewing, whose owner aims to open around Labor Day. Photo credit Ben McCarthy.

Overland Park’s newest microbrewery could be open by September. At least that’s the hope for its owner, Matt Britton.

Britton’s venture, Discourse Brewing, is set to open in the former home of Window Door & Trim, 7211 W. 97th St., in the Windmill Square Shopping Center.