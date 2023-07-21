  Kaylie McLaughlin  - 5 to Try

🌳 5 to try: Post readers share tree service go-tos around Johnson County

Johnson County cities and residents embark on July storm recovery efforts, including major tree and debris clean-up.

Justin Keyser cuts up a downed tree in a yard near 77th and Belinder in Prairie Village on Saturday morning after last week's storms. Photo credit Kyle Palmer.

After last week’s severe wind and thunderstorm that swept through Johnson County and the greater Kansas City metro area, several neighborhoods saw significant damage to trees and debris strewn about.

For this week’s “5 to Try,” we asked for your recommendations for your go-to tree service providers in your time of need. Post readers responded in force, sharing dozens of suggestions and heart-felt reviews of their favorites.

Whether you still have some clean-up to do following the storm or just need some general cleanup on some backyard trees, these are the Johnson County area tree and yard service providers Post readers say are your best bets.

