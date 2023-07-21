Whether you still have some clean-up to do following the storm or just need some general cleanup on some backyard trees, these are the Johnson County area tree and yard service providers Post readers say are your best bets.

For this week’s “5 to Try,” we asked for your recommendations for your go-to tree service providers in your time of need. Post readers responded in force, sharing dozens of suggestions and heart-felt reviews of their favorites.

After last week’s severe wind and thunderstorm that swept through Johnson County and the greater Kansas City metro area, several neighborhoods saw significant damage to trees and debris strewn about.

VanBooven Tree Care (Wyandotte County)

VanBooven Tree Care, located in Edwardsville in Wyandotte County, came the highest recommended, with multiple testimonials of high-quality service and skilled care.

“We’ve been very happy with VanBooven Tree Care,” said Post reader Kitty Degler. “They safely took down a very large volunteer tree and have been treating our ash tree for Emerald ash borer infestation for several years. They are very knowledgeable.”

Degler also noted VanBooven sends out a newsletter, a feature of their business she particularly enjoys.

Post reader Kim Whitman said VanBooven also does a “fabulous” job and has great customer service.

“They are extremely polite and make safety a top priority,” Whitman said. “They also do a fantastic job cleaning up the debris after the trimming. All around great service.”

Contact VanBooven Tree Care at (913) 722-3275, and find more information about the company here.

A&E Tree (Overland Park)

A&E Tree, based in Overland Park just south of I-435 and east of U.S. 69 Highway, was also one of the highest-recommended services.

“We’ve used A&E Tree on several occasions and have had good experiences each time,” said Post reader Shannon Ericson. “They’re professional and timely and clean up after themselves.”

Greg Musil, another reader, said A&E Tree helped him deal with issues other services just couldn’t help with.

“I’ve used one for the last 8-10 years and the service, price, cleanup, and attention to detail has been awesome!” Musil said.

Contact A&E Tree through their website at aetree.com, or find them on social media.

Metro Tree Service (Shawnee)

Shawnee-based Metro Tree Services serves the greater Kansas City area and is run by husband-and-wife duo Jeff and Keri Fenton.

Reader Elaine Ferguson said she has used Metro Tree Service for years, and noted the Fentons acted fast after the July storm.

“We had a very large branch lying across our driveway and over our entire front yard. Jeff and his wife swung by our house Friday night to assess the damage and had a crew back the next day to unblock the drive,” Ferguson said.

She’s also a fan of their prices and called their service “great.”

Reach Metro Tree Service at (913) 313-7800 or submit an emailed form here.

Hoover Tree & Landscape (Peculiar, Missouri)

Hoover Tree Service, based in Cass County, Missouri, was also recommended with high-marks.

Post reader Mary-Michael Sterchi described both Hoover Tree and Landscape and owner Chris Hoover as “one of the most reliable, knowledgeable and reasonably priced tree service companies in the metro area.”

Sterchi said she has used the service for about 25 years and “highly” recommended it for emergencies and other landscaping work you might need done.

“Hoover Tree and Landscape has been here for us through many of these bad storms,” Sterchi wrote. “They were here for us this week in no time at all to cut and shred and haul away major debris, including a huge third of a hundred year old elm tree that had fallen.”

Contact the service at (816) 779-4200.

Elite Tree Service (Shawnee)

Elite Tree Service, headquartered in Shawnee, also got multiple votes as one of the best tree service companies in the area. It has served the metro area for nearly four decades.

“Elite Tree Service has been our go-to for years and is always reliable,” wrote Post reader Larry Schilb.

The company provides tree trimming and removal services, tree injections, landscaping, firewood delivery and helps with drainage problems.

Find more information at elitetree.com or contact them at (913) 268-6898.

