Your Insurance: If a neighbor’s tree falls in my yard, who covers it?

When a neighbor’s tree falls into your yard, it can raise questions about responsibility and whose insurance coverage should respond. Understanding how this situation is typically handled can help you navigate the process. In this article, we will explore the general guidelines for determining responsibility and the relevant insurance coverage.

Which neighbor is responsible?

In most cases, if a healthy tree owned by your neighbor falls into your yard due to a storm, the general rule is that you will be responsible for the cleanup and any property damage caused. Liability is determined based on the principle that a tree owner is not typically held accountable for an act of nature, as storms and severe weather events are considered unforeseen and beyond human control.

Homeowner’s insurance

Typically, if the tree damages your home or other structures on your property, your own homeowner’s insurance policy will cover the costs of repairs. This can also include the cost of removal, and restoration, subject to the policy’s terms and deductibles. 