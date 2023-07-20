June 4, 1938 – July 18, 2023
Kansas City, Missouri – William Roe Barker born June 4, 1938 passed away peacefully and is in the hands of the Lord with his wife of 63 years JoAnn Fox Barker by his side July 18, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Bill was born June 4, 1938 to Clifford Roe Barker and Nada Grace Barker, in Louisiana, Missouri.
Bill is survived by his daughter; Elizabeth Barker Jarvis (Andrew), son; W. Boyd Barker (Heather), his beloved grandchildren, Taylor Jarvis, Tracey Jarvis, Grace Barker and Caleb Barker. Also surviving is a sister; Sherrill and Ron Wahlgren of Louisiana, Missouri, brother; Rick Barker (Pat) of Springfield, Missouri.
