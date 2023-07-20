The city of Shawnee has proposed a flat property tax rate for 2024, but most members of the Shawnee City Council have indicated they’d like to see another rate cut instead.

For 2024, Shawnee has proposed a property tax rate of 24.047 mills, identical to what the city used in 2023. That rate is two years’ worth of cuts to the mill levy, most notably a two mill reduction for 2023. If the city council approves a property tax rate cute for 2024, then it would be the third consecutive year the city does so.

