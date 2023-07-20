  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Shawnee has proposed a flat property tax rate — what does the council say?

The majority of the Shawnee City Council seems interested in offering the third consecutive property tax rate reduction.

Above, the Shawnee City Hall. The majority of the Shawnee City Council seems interested in offering the third consecutive property tax rate reduction. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

The city of Shawnee has proposed a flat property tax rate for 2024, but most members of the Shawnee City Council have indicated they’d like to see another rate cut instead.

For 2024, Shawnee has proposed a property tax rate of 24.047 mills, identical to what the city used in 2023. That rate is two years’ worth of cuts to the mill levy, most notably a two mill reduction for 2023. If the city council approves a property tax rate cute for 2024, then it would be the third consecutive year the city does so.

(To find the Post’s full breakdown of what that means for the average Shawnee property tax bill, click here.)

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our roughly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙 If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.