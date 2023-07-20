(To find the Post’s full breakdown of what that means for the average Shawnee property tax bill, click here.)
Shawnee city staff proposed a flat property tax rate
Doug Gerber, Shawnee’s new city manager, said city staff recommend keeping the tax rate flat for the next year because it’s “best for our long term financial health.” He also said it would help the city offer up a balanced budget for 2024.
But, Gerber told the council last week that city staff would support whatever action the council took in terms of abiding by that recommendation or going a different direction.
“Once I present that to you, it’s your budget; do with it as you wish, and we will absolutely implement whatever direction you want to go,” Gerber said. “I’m giving you what I think works the best.”
The Shawnee council majority wants to see another tax rate cut
Council President Eric Jenkins as well as councilmembers Jacklynn Walters, Tammy Thomas, Tony Gillette and Mike Kemmling said they all have preferences for further Shawnee tax rate cuts in 2024.
There was no agreement on how much these members would like to see the property tax rate cut for the coming year, but anything from a half-mill to a one-mill reduction was floated.
Gillette proposed rounding the proposed mill out to 23.5 mills, which would be just over a half-mill cut.
“Year after year, citizens are being forced to live within their means and cut costs sometimes in tough economic times,” Gillette said. “I think government needs to be forced to do that as well.”
Some councilmembers want to keep the flat tax rate
Councilmembers Jill Chalfie and Kurt Knappen both said last week they’d support keeping the mill levy rate flat for 2024, putting a pause for now on further reductions.
Knappen in particular suggested he’d like to take a pause on the cuts to gauge what kind of impact the two rate cuts for 2022 and 2023 will have on the city, citing concerns about the 10-year financial forecast that show diminishing reserve amounts.
“I’ve been very proud that we have dropped the mill levy two years in a row,” Knappen said, noting those were the first tax rate reductions in a while for Shawnee. “I think caution is probably the most prudent thing at least for a year.”
Mayor Distler, Stiens’ 2024 budget positions are unclear
Councilmember Angela Stiens was in attendance at the council committee on July 10, but she gave no opinion during the discussion on the property tax rate for 2024.
Mayor Michelle Distler was absent from the council committee.
Shawnee’s budget next steps:
The Shawnee City Council on July 10 unanimously approved a resolution that publicly stated the city’s intent to collect more revenues than the year before, a state requirement that does not factor in municipal growth, inflation or other economic factors.
A public budget open house is tentatively planned for Aug. 21.
The city council is expected to adopt the budget Aug. 28.
From there, the budget the city council adopts and the estimated mill levy rate go to the county. The actual mill levy rate might fluctuate some at that level to cover the budget Shawnee approves.
