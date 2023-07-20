Shawnee building fire contained, no injuries reported

Fire crews used ladders and hoses late Wednesday night to battle a structure fire near 83rd Street and Kansas Highway 7 in Shawnee. The blaze was eventually brought under control, and no injuries were reported. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
Firefighters from four area fire departments responded to a building fire late Wednesday night in southwestern Shawnee.
Crews were dispatched to 8180 Cole Pkwy., just west of 83rd Street and Kansas Highway 7, at 11:10 p.m.
Someone leaving a FedEx warehouse nearby spotted the fire and called 911.
Arriving firefighters reported that the building was “fully involved” with flames through the roof.
Shawnee Fire Chief Rick Potter said nine units responded to the call — a combination of firefighters from Shawnee, Lenexa, Olathe, the Northwest Consolidated Fire District and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics.
“Upon arrival, crews found the building was fully involved and is a total loss,” Potter told the Post in an emailed response to questions Thursday morning. “The building housed offices and a golf cart maintenance facility.”
Firefighters battled the flames defensively, meaning no fire crews entered the building.
Thousands of gallons of water doused the flames from firefighters with hose lines in the parking lot and from aerial trucks.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
