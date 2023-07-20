  Mike Frizzell  - Fires

Shawnee building fire contained, no injuries reported

Fire crews used ladders and hoses late Wednesday night to battle a structure fire near 83rd Street and Kansas Highway 7 in Shawnee. The blaze was eventually brought under control, and no injuries were reported. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Firefighters from four area fire departments responded to a building fire late Wednesday night in southwestern Shawnee.

Crews were dispatched to 8180 Cole Pkwy., just west of 83rd Street and Kansas Highway 7, at 11:10 p.m.

Someone leaving a FedEx warehouse nearby spotted the fire and called 911.