Earlier this summer, we asked our readers to tell us what they wanted local candidates talking about in the run up to the August primary.

The questions the candidates responded to in this guide are based, in part, on that reader input.

Here’s a map of Prairie Village’s city council wards, so you can check to see if you live within Ward 3.

Here is a bit more about each candidate and their stances on some key issues:

Bonnie Limbird (incumbent)

Current Ward 3 councilmember (first elected 2019)

Campaign website

Occupation: Interior designer

Education: Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design

Other professional notes: Member of the Kansas State Library Board and Johnson County Library Foundation; co-chair of the Mid-America Regional Council’s First Suburbs Coalition; former president of Belinder Elementary PTA

Personal background: Has lived in Prairie Village for more than 15 years; her daughter Abi will be a senior at Shawnee Mission East this fall; lives with her husband, Chris, her daughter and four pets

Do you support the city’s current’ housing recommendations? Why or why not?

Having served on the ad hoc housing committee, I fully support the city’s current housing recommendations. We listened to and heard a lot of resident feedback on the recommendations both for and against. Based on that feedback, the city council has voted on multiple occasions to dial back the recommendations to make residents more comfortable.

All that we are left doing in R1 single-family housing zones at this time is an update to the Neighborhood Design Guidelines and modifying rental regulations to better address short term rentals (Airbnb, VRBO, etc.). Everything else is off the table for this current council as far as I am concerned.

In non-single family residential zones, we are currently in the public feedback phase of looking closer at the possibilities there and hearing from residents. After this, staff will present recommendations to the Planning Commission at a public meeting, the commission will discuss, hold a public hearing and make a recommendation to the City Council.

Despite the unfortunate turn that these discussions have taken online and during council meetings, I’m still glad we’re having them as we think about the next 75 years for Prairie Village. The Council of today, along with staff and the mayor, is having tough, forward-thinking conversations — not all of them universally popular — to set Prairie Village up for our continued success into the next 75 years. There are issues affecting our community, including rising property taxes, that we have a part to play in addressing, even if it’s a small part, and it’s important that we don’t lose our nerve and move backwards in our policy or actions.

Do you think the city should replace the aging Paul Henson YMCA with a new city-run community center? Why or why not?

I think the city should explore all avenues to fill the void that will be left when the Paul Henson Y closes. Our community will have lost an important amenity that many of our senior citizens, young families and those in between rely upon. Not everyone can afford membership in a private health club or a country club, and the services that the Y provide are far above and beyond what either of those types of clubs provide.

The city is currently pursuing an opportunity to partner with the Y, but it will be a multi-step process with off ramps available at each step. Nothing has been decided at this point, and residents will have a final say on if this project becomes a reality.

What, if anything, can the city do to address residents’ concerns over rising property taxes?

The city’s finance practices are perennially conservative and award-winning. Many of the departments run very lean, and budgets are started from scratch each year to ensure that they’re as accurate as possible to what it really takes to run the city and provide the services that Prairie Village residents expect and deserve.

Along with that, each year we consider the mill levy rate and whether we need to adjust it. To make meaningful changes to address resident concerns, we need to work with the other entities for the most impact to residents. In 2022, PV reduced our mill levy rate along with Consolidated Fire District #2, the [Shawnee Mission] school district and the county for the 2023 budget year. We are still in the budget process for the 2024 budget year.

It’s worth noting that property taxes, based on appraisals, go hand-in-hand with our rising median home values that have been affected by the teardown/rebuild trend in Prairie Village and which the housing recommendations are meant to help.