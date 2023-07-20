  Staff Report  - 2023 Elections

Prairie Village City Council primary election: Meet the candidates

The primary race for Prairie Village City Council Ward 3 includes incumbent Councilmember Bonnie Limbird, center, who is being challenged by real estate agent Alex DiCarlo, left, and former occupational therapist Lori Sharp, right. Photos via Facebook and campaign websites.

Some Johnson County voters can begin going to the polls for the Aug. 1 primary this Saturday.

That’s when advanced voting begins for a smattering of local city council races in the Shawnee Mission Post’s coverage area.

One of those races is a three-person contest for Prairie Village City Council Ward 3. The top two finishers in this race on Aug. 1 will advance to the general election Nov. 7.