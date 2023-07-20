Overland Park in early stages of discussing 2 tax rebate ideas

The proposals were offered more as concepts with details to be worked out later.

Members of the council’s Finance Administration and Economic Development committee took a first look Wednesday at the proposals: one, a property tax rebate put forward by Councilmembers Melissa Cheatham and Logan Heley, and the other, a food sales tax rebate offered by Councilmember Faris Farassati.

The Overland Park City Council is in the early stage of discussing two separate tax relief proposals that would rebate a portion of food sales tax and property tax payments to vulnerable residents.

The committee did not take action but left with a consensus that the ideas should come up again in a few months as part of strategic policy discussions.

Cheatham and Farassati suggested each of the rebates start as pilot projects, so city officials can get a better idea of their financial feasibility.

The proposals come as the city is considering its mill levy for the 2024 budget.

Voters recently approved a three-eighths cent sales tax increase dedicated to streets, sidewalks and other infrastructure, and the council will soon consider whether the property tax rate should remain static as part of that funding.

No Johnson County city has a food sales tax rebate

First up Wednesday was Farassati’s idea to offer a rebate of the city’s portion of food sales tax to residents who meet income guidelines.

The state food sales tax was dropped from 6.5% to 4% this year and will be reduced to 2% next year. But that doesn’t affect the additional sales taxes charged by cities.

Eliminating the city food sales taxes was considered by state legislators, but that idea was dropped after some local government officials, including in Johnson County, warned that the local tax cuts would affect development projects in progress that rely on some of that revenue.

Farassati said he was advised that it would not be possible to completely eliminate Overland Park’s sales tax on food. The rebate would be another way to provide some relief to those in need, he said.

A food sales tax rebate would be targeted to low-income residents

Some 8,100 Overland Park residents – about 4.1% of the city’s population – live at or below the federal poverty level, he said.

The idea, he said, was to target the rebates to the people most sensitive to the cost of food. To date no Johnson County city provides a food sales tax rebate program, but he presented models from Boulder and Greeley, Colorado, as examples of how such a program could work.

Most income eligibility guidelines are based on two or three times the federal poverty level, he said.

The thresholds generally hover around $19,720 a year for a family of two and $30,000 a year for a family of four, for example.

He also said a residency requirement of a minimum of 10 months might be required as a way to make sure the relief program is tailored to Overland Park.

In other cities, the eligibility application is short and simple and would not require much cost to the city to administrate, he said.

Other councilmembers expressed skepticism

Councilmember Paul Lyons said figuring income eligibility was a better job for the state than city government. He also questioned whether a person receiving the rebate would also be able to take advantage of other state food rebate programs and if that could be “double dipping.”

“I don’t look at that as double dipping,” Farassati replied. “I look at it as providing extra help in a time of need of super inflation.”

He added Overland Park is in a good position to do it because of the relatively small percentage of people living at or below the poverty line.

Councilmember Fred Spears was dubious of the idea.

“I just don’t think this is a path we want to go down without finding some funding source for it, and I don’t know what that would be. So I just don’t see this as a starter.”

He called the budget a “zero sum game,” and asked Farassati if he would prioritize the rebate over an alternative to chip seal road maintenance.

Farassati called that a “fake competition” between unrelated budget items.

Councilmember Holly Grummert said she was concerned that there wasn’t evidence the benefits would go to the people who need it most.

“If we’re going to make a program, I don’t want it just to be because you want to put your name on a program. If you have a program that is more valuable at the state level, let’s not duplicate services,” she said.

Farassati said the eligibility brackets could be adjusted and he offered not to have his name on the proposal.

Property tax rebate concept based on other JoCo cities

After the food sales tax rebate discussion, Cheatham presented a property tax rebate proposal.

The idea is based on the experience of other Johnson County cities that already have such rebates, she said.

Roeland Park, Prairie Village, Mission, Merriam and Shawnee have differing versions of such rebates, and Lenexa and Johnson County itself are considering the idea.

“The goal for me is we can provide meaningful relief to people who really need it while still maintaining reliable stable city revenue,” to pay for services, she said, adding the program would be more limited in scope than a reduction of the mill levy, or annual property tax, rate.

Shawnee, for instance, caps its rebates at $200 and other cities provide up to a 100% rebate on the city’s portion of qualifying homeowners’ annual property tax bill.

Cheatham proposed 100% rebate for low-income residents

The range for qualifying residents would be determined by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The very low annual income would be $38,750 for a family of two, she said.

The average property tax on a $350,000 single family home in Overland Park is $587, according to city staff’s research.

There are 9,795 homeowners in the low, very low or extremely low categories.

Based on the experiences of other cities, about 600 could be expected to apply for the rebates in Overland Park.

Cities have different ways to administer their programs, either by limiting the maximum rebate or setting a budget for the amount and then offering it on a first-come-first-served basis.

Councilmembers questioned this rebate proposal, too

Spears said he was surprised that so many people in the low income levels are homeowners and not renters.

In answer to a question from Lyons, Cheatham said a typical beneficiary of the program might be a senior citizen on fixed income in the low income category.

Lyons reiterated his objection to putting city staffers to work administering income eligibility. He called it bureaucracy the city should not have to undertake.The state already has property tax rebates for targeted groups, he noted.

“Do we want to start providing social services for Overland Park?,” he said

He also argued that Overland Park property taxes are already lower than neighboring cities’.

“So in a way we’ve already been providing rebates simply by not having people pay that higher property tax that everybody else pays,” he said. “If we think the program is insufficient at the state level we should be lobbying our state representatives to make it better. I don’t think we should be getting into this.”

Grummert said it would be good to study the impact of the rebates on the low income homeowners.

But she added that there have been recent indications that there may be things the city hasn’t funded enough, and a more sustainable approach to funding services should be explored.

Committee Chairman Tom Carignan said as the son of a single mother he is empathetic to the needs of people lower on the income scale.

“So the needs of this population I understand because I’ve lived it,” he said.

Officials should continue to look at the city’s role in helping those who struggle on a number of issues, he said.

“I think they’re both worth merit. I think they’re both worth talking about,” he said of the two rebate proposals, “but I think as a council we do need to decide if we’re going to go down this path.”

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.