  Roxie Hammill  - Overland Park

Overland Park in early stages of discussing 2 tax rebate ideas

Low income and very low income property owners would qualify for relief from Overland Park city property taxes under a rebate proposal discussed by a city council committee Wednesday. The committee also discussed a food sales tax rebate concept. File photo.

The Overland Park City Council is in the early stage of discussing two separate tax relief proposals that would rebate a portion of food sales tax and property tax payments to vulnerable residents.

Members of the council’s Finance Administration and Economic Development committee took a first look Wednesday at the proposals: one, a property tax rebate put forward by Councilmembers Melissa Cheatham and Logan Heley, and the other, a food sales tax rebate offered by Councilmember Faris Farassati.

The proposals were offered more as concepts with details to be worked out later.