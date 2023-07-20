Nancy worked in the medical field, including at Bethany Medical Center, until her retirement. She was a long-time member of Nall Avenue Baptist Church. Nancy loved crafting, cats, traveling, and spending time with her many friends, who became like family.

Nancy Forsee died peacefully at home on July 17, 2023. She was born Nancy Jean Cleveland on June 30, 1944, to J.R. Cleveland and Betty Ann (Gardner) Cleveland in Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated from Washington High School and the University of Kansas, where she majored in Medical Technology. She was married to James M. Forsee for 45 years, until his death in 2015.

She is survived by her sister, Beverly Clark, her nieces Sarah Forsee, Teresa (Mark) Cantu, Pamela (Ryan) Hicks, and nephews Matthew (Catherine) Clark, Adam (Amy) Clark, Chris Pitre, brother-in-law Eldon (Donna) Forsee, sister-in-law Pat Pitre, and many special friends and neighbors. She is predeceased by her husband Jim, her parents, her brother Jim Cleveland, and her in-laws Donna and Dudley Forsee. The family is grateful to Nancy’s many friends, neighbors, and caregivers. With their support, she was able to remain in her home.

A graveside service will be held at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens in Shawnee on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the charity of your choice