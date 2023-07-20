  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Nancy Forsee

June 30, 1944 – July 17, 2023

Nancy Forsee died peacefully at home on July 17, 2023. She was born Nancy Jean Cleveland on June 30, 1944, to J.R. Cleveland and Betty Ann (Gardner) Cleveland in Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated from Washington High School and the University of Kansas, where she majored in Medical Technology. She was married to James M. Forsee for 45 years, until his death in 2015.

Nancy worked in the medical field, including at Bethany Medical Center, until her retirement. She was a long-time member of Nall Avenue Baptist Church. Nancy loved crafting, cats, traveling, and spending time with her many friends, who became like family.