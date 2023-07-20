The city will now allow firearms companies to sponsor annual community events, like the Great Lenexa BBQ Battle, following a rule change prompted by a new Kansas state law. Above, the Grand Champion winners of this year's Great Lenexa BBQ Battle. File photo.
Lenexa will now allow firearm and ammunition companies to sponsor city events following a policy change prompted by a new state law.
ESG is an investment strategy that emphasizes companies’ “environmental, social and corporate governance” in addition to overall financial returns when making investment decisions. It’s become a key talking point among conservatives in statehouses across the United States and in Congress.
The new Kansas law, HB 2100, also specifically prohibits cities from discriminating against firearm and ammunition-related companies in city policies.
The change forced Lenexa to update its long-standing city event sponsorship policy.
“Sponsorship dollars support events and festivals throughout the Lenexa community,” Lenexa’s Communications Director Denise Rendina said in an email. “City Council’s action at this week’s meeting brings our sponsorship policy into compliance with House Bill 2100.”
Lenexa first adopted its sponsorship policy in 2007
The city’s policy was last updated in 2016, long before the current law.
Before the change Tuesday, Lenexa’s sponsorship policy prohibited sponsorships from individuals and entities with ties to the manufacturing or sale of firearms.
“We look forward to working with sponsors to bring quality events to Lenexa,” Rendina said.
Sponsorships are available for festivals and special events the city puts on, like the Great Lenexa BBQ Battle and the Tiny Tot Triathlon. Find more information here.
Local governments opposed the law change
During the initial discussion of the new law earlier this year, Overland Park and the League of Kansas Municipalities both offered written testimony opposing the change.
Lenexa, too, in an emailed statement to the Post in the spring, opposed the new law because of its potential infringement on the city’s home rule authority, which gives municipalities control of their own jurisdictions.
“The City opposes measures that erode local Home Rule authority, especially those as hyper-local as sponsorship parameters for our family centered community events,” Assistant City Manager Mike Nolan said in that March email. “No legislators approached the City specifically about our sponsorship policy and the bill’s potential [effects].”
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
