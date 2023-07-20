ESG is an investment strategy that emphasizes companies’ “environmental, social and corporate governance” in addition to overall financial returns when making investment decisions. It’s become a key talking point among conservatives in statehouses across the United States and in Congress.

The amendment, authorized by the city council Tuesday night, comes on the heels of a Kansas law passed earlier this year that bans certain ESG-oriented investments.

Lenexa will now allow firearm and ammunition companies to sponsor city events following a policy change prompted by a new state law.

The new Kansas law, HB 2100, also specifically prohibits cities from discriminating against firearm and ammunition-related companies in city policies.

The change forced Lenexa to update its long-standing city event sponsorship policy.

“Sponsorship dollars support events and festivals throughout the Lenexa community,” Lenexa’s Communications Director Denise Rendina said in an email. “City Council’s action at this week’s meeting brings our sponsorship policy into compliance with House Bill 2100.”

Lenexa first adopted its sponsorship policy in 2007

The city’s policy was last updated in 2016, long before the current law.

Before the change Tuesday, Lenexa’s sponsorship policy prohibited sponsorships from individuals and entities with ties to the manufacturing or sale of firearms.

The policy also limits sponsorships associated with tobacco, vaping, alcohol and pornography, according to the city’s website.

“We look forward to working with sponsors to bring quality events to Lenexa,” Rendina said.

Sponsorships are available for festivals and special events the city puts on, like the Great Lenexa BBQ Battle and the Tiny Tot Triathlon. Find more information here.

Local governments opposed the law change

During the initial discussion of the new law earlier this year, Overland Park and the League of Kansas Municipalities both offered written testimony opposing the change.

Lenexa, too, in an emailed statement to the Post in the spring, opposed the new law because of its potential infringement on the city’s home rule authority, which gives municipalities control of their own jurisdictions.

“The City opposes measures that erode local Home Rule authority, especially those as hyper-local as sponsorship parameters for our family centered community events,” Assistant City Manager Mike Nolan said in that March email. “No legislators approached the City specifically about our sponsorship policy and the bill’s potential [effects].”

Johnson County has also had a similar sponsorship policy, which prohibits deals with firearms-associated companies or groups.

Lenexa’s new policy allows firearms-related sponsorships

The city council authorized the amended sponsorship policy as part of the consent agenda, which means it was considered alongside a series of other items and not individually discussed.

The new rules strike out prohibitions on the promotion of firearms, explosives or other weapons in sponsorships.

The city still prohibits “promotion, depiction, suggestion or glorification of violence or acts of a violent nature” in the sponsorship policy.

Sponsorships related to tobacco, pornography and alcohol remain prohibited.

