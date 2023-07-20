  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Lenexa will now allow firearms companies to sponsor city events — Here’s why

The city will now allow firearms companies to sponsor annual community events, like the Great Lenexa BBQ Battle, following a rule change prompted by a new Kansas state law. Above, the Grand Champion winners of this year's Great Lenexa BBQ Battle. File photo.

Lenexa will now allow firearm and ammunition companies to sponsor city events following a policy change prompted by a new state law.

The amendment, authorized by the city council Tuesday night, comes on the heels of a Kansas law passed earlier this year that bans certain ESG-oriented investments.

ESG is an investment strategy that emphasizes companies’ “environmental, social and corporate governance” in addition to overall financial returns when making investment decisions. It’s become a key talking point among conservatives in statehouses across the United States and in Congress.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

