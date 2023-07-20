  Staff Report  - 2023 Elections

Lenexa City Council primary election: Meet the candidates

The candidates running for Lenexa City Council Ward I include incumbent Councilmember Courtney Eiterich, center, who is being challenged by Enaam Shull, left, and Bethany Griffith, right. Photos courtesy candidates (Shull, Griffith) and file photo (Eiterich).

Some Johnson County voters can begin going to the polls for the Aug. 1 primary this Saturday.

That’s when advanced voting begins for a smattering of local city council races in the Shawnee Mission Post’s coverage area.

One of those races is a three-person contest for Lenexa City Council Ward 1. The top two finishers in this race on Aug. 1 will advance to the general election Nov. 7.