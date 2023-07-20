Lenexa City Council primary election: Meet the candidates

One of those races is a three-person contest for Lenexa City Council Ward 1. The top two finishers in this race on Aug. 1 will advance to the general election Nov. 7.

Some Johnson County voters can begin going to the polls for the Aug. 1 primary this Saturday.

Earlier this summer, we asked our readers to tell us what they wanted local candidates talking about in the run up to the August primary.

The questions the candidates responded to in this guide are based, in part, on that reader input.

Here’s a map of Lenexa’s city council wards, so you can check to see if you live within Ward 1.

Here is a bit more about each candidate and their stances on some key issues:

Courtney Eiterich (incumbent) Current Ward 1 city councilmember (elected in 2019) Campaign website Occupation: High school teacher (KCK Public Schools) Education: Bachelor’s in Public Administration (University of Kansas) Other professional notes: Sits on the National MS Society Government Relations Advocacy Committee; member of Kansas National Education Association Personal background: Has lived in Lenexa for 13 years with husband Dirk and three sons. What is your vision for the remaining acreage at City Center? City Center’s vision as a whole has been planned out for over 20 years. With the addition of two hotels and “Restaurant Row” already approved, the acreage is filling in. I love the mixed-use concept to allow for businesses to join our community while allowing for residential units. It creates an inter-generational neighborhood with an urban atmosphere. There are always ideas that you think would be best for a specific area in your city, however, I am always open to listen to creative proposals for the remaining acreage and hope it is a good fit for Lenexa’s vision. To what extent do you support plans to reinvest and remake Old Town? Old Town continues to be a priority for Lenexa. We will continue to hold events and festivals in this location as it is steeped in rich traditions and history. Currently, we are investing over $12 million into the Lenexa Old Town Activity Center and Senior Center. Since I have been on the council, we were also able to install wayside horns in Old Town to lessen the train noise. I believe that Old Town should be a continued investment and is a hidden gem that more people should visit. What should be the priorities for the city’s revised comprehensive plan? The priority for the comprehensive plan should be that it is well thought out and not rushed. This is the future of our city, and as time goes on, many things change. Right now, we are looking at how to create the future land use maps that include the principles of Vision 2040. It should fall in line with the concept of “neighborhood nodes,” creating healthy corridors, vibrant neighborhoods and well-planned infrastructure. COVID-19 has caused us to take a look at current trends on how office space is being utilized. The addition of Panasonic coming to DeSoto has also shifted the conversation a bit about what the needs should be with 4,000 new jobs coming just outside our city limits. The comprehensive plan study is currently underway and I look forward to the final recommendations.

Bethany Griffith Occupation: Stay-at-home mother Campaign website Education: BA in Philosophy from Hendrix College Other professional notes: Current chair of the Johnson County Library Board, having served on that body the past seven years, and also serves on the board’s budget subcommittee. Personal background: Has lived in Lenexa for more than 10 years; has two children with her husband, James, including a son currently at KU and a daughter in high school. What is your vision for the remaining acreage at City Center? The goal of City Center being multi-use has been achieved and as the next round of development is realized there will be even more restaurants and office spaces, including a wellness campus that was likely unimagined in Vision 2020. If there was one thing I feel is missing it would probably be destination entertainment, which is something completely different than what the Rec Center and Library provide, and I think it would only enhance the desirability of the City Center if we could attract that type of development. To what extent do you support plans to reinvest and remake Old Town? So much time and energy has gone into City Center and business/industrial development. I am pleased that Old Town is finally getting the attention it needs to keep that very special spot cared for and invested in. I think as those plans move forward it would be wise to listen to the community members the city is trying to serve and plan in a way that is both fiscally responsible and looks ahead to the needs of the future. What should be the priorities for the city’s revised comprehensive plan? I love the tool that comprehensive plans are. It is such a clear message about the goals as well as the hopes of the city for its future. The most significant oversight in my opinion has to do with the density of future housing. I think we need to encourage single-family home options that are affordable for starting a family or downsizing from a larger single family home.