Olathe woman killed in head-on crash on K-7 in Lenexa

The Kansas Highway Patrol and other first responders on the scene on southbound Kansas Highway 7 near Prairie Star Parkway on Wednesday afternoon. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says one woman was killed and another was injured in a head-on crash on Kansas Highway 7 in Lenexa Wednesday afternoon.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the southbound lanes of K-7 just south of Prairie Star Parkway at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday.
Firefighters arrived to report two heavily damaged vehicles. One vehicle was off the road and on its side.
Troopers say Holly Thomas, 49, of Olathe, was killed in the crash after her Nissan Rogue SUV, which was traveling northbound, crossed over the highway’s central median and hit a southbound SUV, a Jeep Commander, head-on.
The patrol’s online crash log says the reason Thomas’ SUV crossed through the median remains unknown.
An 18-year-old Shawnee woman who was driving the southbound Jeep Commander was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to the Highway Patrol’s crash log.
Troopers say both women were wearing seat belts during the crash.
Lenexa Police diverted southbound K-7 traffic onto Prairie Star Parkway as troopers investigated the crash scene.
The investigation did not impact the northbound lanes.
