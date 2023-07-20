  Mike Frizzell  - Accidents

Olathe woman killed in head-on crash on K-7 in Lenexa

The Kansas Highway Patrol and other first responders on the scene on southbound Kansas Highway 7 near Prairie Star Parkway on Wednesday afternoon. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says one woman was killed and another was injured in a head-on crash on Kansas Highway 7 in Lenexa Wednesday afternoon.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the southbound lanes of K-7 just south of Prairie Star Parkway at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived to report two heavily damaged vehicles. One vehicle was off the road and on its side.