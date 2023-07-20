ESPN’s Jeff Passan is used to breaking baseball scoops, not his own back.

But that’s the unfortunate situation the Prairie Village resident and ESPN baseball insider found himself in this past weekend as he was, like many Johnson Countians, cleaning up from Friday’s severe thunderstorms.

“During cleanup after a big storm in KC, a large tree limb decided to fall and crush me,” Passan wrote to his audience of one million followers on Twitter. “The good news: I still have use of my arms, legs and Twitter fingers. The bade news: I have a broken back.”

He went on to say he is healing from a fractured vertebra but that it won’t keep him from doing what he’s known best for: breaking hot insider tips about Major League Baseball.

“I’m hoping the pain subsides between now and the trade deadline,” he said, a reference to Aug. 1, the deadline for which teams can trade players this season, a typically busy time for Passan. “Though painkiller-fueled tweets could be a fun time.”

He later posted a picture of the offending limb.

This is the culprit. You can be damn sure I will be making a bat out of it. pic.twitter.com/WkR4XkGBIH — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 17, 2023

