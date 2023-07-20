Jim was a corporal in the United States Air Force from 1946-47. He attended the University of Missouri in Columbia from 1948-50 and University of Missouri – Kansas City from 1956-58. He was a chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter and Executive Vice President at Employers Reinsurance Corporation. After 30 years there, he retired in 1986. He and his wife Shirley traveled extensively from 1986-2010 throughout Europe and the United States.

Overland Park, Kansas – James M. Estes, age 96, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away on July 17, 2023. He was born June 2, 1927 on a farm in Polo, MO to James Floyd and Lela (Fowler) Estes. He was married to Shirley Jeanne Mallen on September 25, 1954 and they enjoyed over 64 years of marriage, until Shirley’s passing in April, 2019. They had one son, James Todd Estes.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, his parents, Floyd and Lela Estes, a sister, Lorene Lockart, and two brothers, Charles William Estes and Donald Russell Estes. He leaves behind his son Todd, of Overland Park, KS, and many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks for the superb care he received these past few years from caregivers with Right At Home, and from Senior Care Homes’ Vineyard House staff. His funeral will be on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Polo Community Church, 600 Main Street, Polo, MO at 2 p.m. Family members are invited to attend a short graveside service at the Evergreen Cemetery in Braymer, MO, following the funeral, with social time and refreshments afterwards.

Donations can be made to Polo Community Church, 600 Main Street, Polo, MO 64671 and Ozanam, 421 E. 137th Street, Kansas City, MO 64145.

