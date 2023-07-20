  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

James M. Estes

June 2, 1927 – July 17, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – James M. Estes, age 96, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away on July 17, 2023. He was born June 2, 1927 on a farm in Polo, MO to James Floyd and Lela (Fowler) Estes. He was married to Shirley Jeanne Mallen on September 25, 1954 and they enjoyed over 64 years of marriage, until Shirley’s passing in April, 2019. They had one son, James Todd Estes.

Jim was a corporal in the United States Air Force from 1946-47. He attended the University of Missouri in Columbia from 1948-50 and University of Missouri – Kansas City from 1956-58. He was a chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter and Executive Vice President at Employers Reinsurance Corporation. After 30 years there, he retired in 1986. He and his wife Shirley traveled extensively from 1986-2010 throughout Europe and the United States.