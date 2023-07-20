  A message from BridgeFit  - Sponsored posts

Bridge to Fit: Build core strength with mastering this simple move

With the right technique, anyone can build major core strength.

At BridgeFit, we are all about getting the most out of the exercise without banging up your body in the process.

Click Here to Learn More About BridgeFit

Exercise technique plays a significant role in achieving this goal. Your exercise technique can impact what muscles you’re actually working.This is why, during the first couple of sessions with a new member, we go through a flexibility assessment and teach exercise technique. This allows us to pick exercises that meets them where they are at.