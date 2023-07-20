Andrew Lorei

March 3, 1992 – July 16, 2023
Lenexa, Kansas – Andrew (Drew) John Lorei, 31, of Lenexa, Kansas died July 16.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held July 22 at 10am at Cure Of Ars. Visitation will be held on July 21 from 6-8pm at Amos Family Funeral Home. Memorials requested to Operation Breakthrough
