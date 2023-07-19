  A Message from Tax Favored Benefits  - Sponsored posts

Your Money: How to build a solid financial plan after graduating from college

By David Wentz

David Wentz of Tax Favored Benefits, Inc.

Graduating from college is an exciting milestone, but it also marks the beginning of a new chapter filled with financial responsibilities and challenges. Building a strong financial plan early on can set you up for long-term success and help you achieve your financial goals. In this article, we will outline key steps to create a solid financial plan as you embark on your post-college journey.

Understand Your Income and Expenses

The first step in building a financial plan is to gain a clear understanding of your income and expenses. Calculate your monthly income, considering your starting salary or any other sources of income. Next, track your expenses for a few months to identify your spending patterns. Categorize your expenses into essential and discretionary categories, such as rent, utilities, student loan payments, groceries, transportation, entertainment, and savings.