  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village to start designing new community center concept

The Prairie Village City Council on Monday agreed to enter agreements to start the site design process for a new city-run community center to replace the Paul Henson YMCA, pictured above, and a co-located Corinth Library branch on the city's civic campus. File photo.

Correction: A previous version of this story inaccurately noted the community center ballot measure could appear on the November ballot. This story has been updated to note it may appear on a future ballot. 

The concept for a new city-owned community center and relocated library branch in Prairie Village could get more concrete in coming weeks.

​​In separate votes Monday, the Prairie Village City Council agreed to enter into separate memorandums of understanding with the YMCA and Johnson County Library to explore the idea of hosting a new community center and Corinth Library branch on the same site on the city’s civic campus off Mission Road.

