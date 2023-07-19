Construction begins for new Popeyes in Shawnee and Lenexa

Construction is officially underway at two long-planned new locations in Shawnee and Lenexa of popular fast food chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

The plans for the new franchises were first announced almost two years ago as part of a plan to open several new Johnson County locations and renovate existing ones.

Currently, there are more than 10 Popeyes locations in the Kansas City area, mostly on the Missouri side. Existing Johnson County locations are in Olathe and in Mission, but that restaurant was closed by a fire earlier this year.