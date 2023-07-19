  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Construction begins for new Popeyes in Shawnee and Lenexa

Popeyes is known for its Louisiana-style chicken and cajun-inspired dishes. New locations are under construction in Lenexa and Shawnee as part of a planned expansion to the popular chain's Johnson County footprint.

Popeyes is known for its Louisiana-style chicken and cajun-inspired dishes. New locations are under construction in Lenexa and Shawnee as part of a planned expansion to the popular chain's Johnson County footprint. Photo via Popeyes.

Construction is officially underway at two long-planned new locations in Shawnee and Lenexa of popular fast food chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

The plans for the new franchises were first announced almost two years ago as part of a plan to open several new Johnson County locations and renovate existing ones.

Currently, there are more than 10 Popeyes locations in the Kansas City area,  mostly on the Missouri side. Existing Johnson County locations are in Olathe and  in Mission, but that restaurant was closed by a fire earlier this year.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our roughly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙 If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.