Party City in Merriam is closing and ‘everything’ is now on sale

Party City Merriam closing sale is ongoing.

New Jersey-based Party City is closing its Merriam Town Center location near Johnson Drive and Antioch Road. Above, closing signage is plastered on the storefront at 5808 Antioch Rd. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

A party supply store in Merriam is closing.

New Jersey-based Party City is shutting the doors on its store at Merriam Town Center, 5808 Antioch Rd., for good.

