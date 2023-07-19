A party supply store in Merriam is closing.
New Jersey-based Party City is shutting the doors on its store at Merriam Town Center, 5808 Antioch Rd., for good.
There is a going-out-of-business sale
- The Party City at Merriam Town Center is now trying to get rid of its current inventory.
- An email sent to patrons on July 14 stated, “Everything must go” and that there are “super savings and big deals” to be had.
- The email also says that all sales are final and additional services like same-day delivery and curbside pickup are no longer available at this store.
Party City corporation has filed for bankruptcy
- The company, which operates more than 700 stores nationwide, has seen declining sales in recents years, according to CNN, and filed for bankruptcy in January.
- In legal filings a month later, the company said it planned to close more than 20 underperforming stores, though the Merriam store was not included on that list.
- Party City did not respond to the Post’s requests for comment for this story.
- Representatives with the R.H. Johnson Company, the Kansas City-based real estate company that owns Merriam Town Center, declined to comment.
There is only one other Johnson County Party City
- The other location at 8400 W. 135th St. in the Overland Pointe Marketplace shopping center remains open.
- All other Party City locations in the Kansas City metro are on the other side of State Line.
- Meanwhile, this is just the latest change for Merriam Town Center, which saw a Bob’s Discount Furniture and a Ross Dress for Less open last year in the space formerly occupied by a Hen House.
