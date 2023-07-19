  Ben McCarthy  - Overland Park

During storm outage, this Overland Park block gave power to neighbors across the street

Jennifer Blattman, who lives on the north side of 86th Street in Overland Park between Nall and Woodson, lost power during Friday's storm. She and her neighbors on that side of the street were lent some power with heavy-duty extension cords coming from their neighbors on the south side of the street. Photo credit Ben McCarthy.

After Friday’s storm, Overland Park residents on either side of 86th Street between Nall and Woodson found themselves in two very different situations.

Homes on the south side of the street had maintained power during the storm, but their neighbors on the north side of the street were in the dark.

All the homes on the block are Evergy customers, but the two sides of the street run off different parts of the local power grid.