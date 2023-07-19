Lenexa latest JoCo city to consider property tax rebates

Lenexa is considering a plan to set aside $100,000 in 2024 for a pilot property tax rebate program. It would help lower income homeowners get back some or all of the money they paid to the city in annual property taxes. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Lenexa might offer its first property tax rebate program in 2024 targeted specifically toward lower income homeowners.
The discussion, which is still in its early stages, is part of the city’s annual budget renewal process.
The Lenexa City Council and city staff briefly mulled the idea last week during a meeting about next year’s draft budget but, so far, no action has been taken on a potential rebate program.
City Manager Beccy Yocham told the council last Tuesday that would be enough money for roughly 100 residents to get tax rebates through the program.
She expects 100 to 150 applications in the rebate program’s inaugural year.
Residents could get a full property tax rebate on the city’s share of their taxes, up to $1,000.
Under the 2024 budget proposed, the average property tax bill owed to the city of Lenexa on a home within the city’s limits would be just shy of $1,400. (Homeowners would still owe other portions of their taxes to other local jurisdictions, including the county and school districts.)
Only some Lenexa residents would qualify for tax rebates
The program, if adopted, would only be available for homes that are occupied by the owner.
The home would need to be valued at or below the city’s average appraisal from the year prior, which was $439,697 in 2023.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
