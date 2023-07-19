  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Lenexa latest JoCo city to consider property tax rebates

Lenexa is considering a plan to set aside $100,000 in 2024 for a pilot property tax rebate program. It would help lower-income homeowners get back some or all of the money they paid to the city in property taxes.

Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Lenexa might offer its first property tax rebate program in 2024 targeted specifically toward lower income homeowners.

The discussion, which is still in its early stages, is part of the city’s annual budget renewal process.

The Lenexa City Council and city staff briefly mulled the idea last week during a meeting about next year’s draft budget but, so far, no action has been taken on a potential rebate program.

