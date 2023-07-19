  Kansas Reflector  - Higher Education

Kansans won’t have to pay for in-state college applications during 3-day window this fall

Kansas Board of Regents member Cindy Lane endorsed creation of a three-day window in November for public colleges and universities in Kansas to waive application fees for Kansas residents seeking to enroll as undergraduate students. Photo credit Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector.

By Tim Carpenter

The Kansas Board of Regents unanimously voted Tuesday to create a three-day window during November in which public colleges and universities in the state would waive undergraduate application fees for Kansas residents regardless of a person’s income or age.

The pilot project scheduled for Nov. 7-9, 2023, would attempt to address the 11.5 percentage point decline between 2014 and 2021 in the rate of Kansas high school graduates who enrolled within one year at any of more than 30 public institutions under jurisdiction of the Board of Regents.