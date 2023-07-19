JoCo Notes: Man sentenced for Roeland Park cold case murder

A St. Louis man has been sentenced to prison for his role in the murder nearly four decades ago of a man in Roeland Park.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office announced that Geter Rhymes, 67, was sentenced to a term of seven to 20 years in prison for the killing of Gary Watson on March 13, 1985.

In May, Rhymes entered a plea of no-contest for one count of second degree murder in Watson’s killing.

In April 2021, Rhymes, was taken into custody in the St. Louis area and extradited to Johnson County, 36 years after Watson’s murder.

Watson, 29 at the time, was found stabbed to death at his apartment on Skyline Drive in Roeland Park in March 1985.

Police at the time interviewed more than 200 people and followed 92 leads, including some in the St. Louis area, in a search for three men who had been seen at the complex around the time of the murder.

🗓 Public meetings Wednesday

Overland Park Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Mission City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Johnson County Park and Recreation District Board, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top Tuesday stories

📰 Other local news

Lenexa medical equipment manufacturer sold to Ohio firm. Capsa Healthcare specializes in making cabinets used in operating rooms and sold to Ohio-based MASS Medical Storage for undisclosed sum. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

Overland Park seven-year-old advances to Pokémon World Championship. Last ninth, Avery Vehlewald beat out dozens of kids in his age group to win the North American International Championship and will now head to Yokohama, Japan, next month to vie for the world title. [ KSHB ]

Johnson Coujnty Panasonic plant could be in line for $8 billion in incentives. The new report from economic development watchdog group Good Jobs First said the EV battery plant being built could qualify for $6.8 billion incentives through the federal Inflation Reduction Act. [ Kansas City Star ]

📸 A thousand words

Local teens got a taste of police work during Lenexa PD’s youth summer camp earlier this month, including fingerprinting a police cruiser. Photo via Facebook.