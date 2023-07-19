Inside JCPRD: Everybody cut loose! “Footloose” closes out the TIP Outdoor Season!

Don’t lie. You know you love to get out on that dance floor and pretend you’re Kevin Bacon in a barn “angry dancing” your feelings out.

Imagine it. You’re sitting at a wedding reception, full of the lovely catered dinner. You just watched someone you love ‘put a ring on it’. There are kids running around in cute dresses and suits, the best man’s speech made you almost spit out your drink, and the venue you’re sitting in is one of the prettiest places you’ve ever been. The dance floor opens and you hear the beat of the drums at the beginning of Kenny Loggins’ song “Footloose” and it’s time to get up and dance.

I may be doing that exact thing right now.

That feeling. That “get up and dance” feeling is what you’ll have at Theatre in the Park’s final OUTDOOR show for 2023.

“Footloose” was adapted for the stage in 1998, 14 years after the film premiered. The movie was remounted in 2011, and a new generation of dancers were exposed to “that feeling” that time ain’t holding us down.

But it’s time for the story to head back to the Theatre in the Park stage. The show begins in the bustling nightlife of Chicago as Ren McCormack and his friends are dancing the night away. Ren (played by Bryson Kendall) lets his group know he’s moving to a small town named Bomont. A very stark difference from his life in Chicago.

After her husband leaves, Ren’s mom Ethel McCormack (played by Natasha Gibbons), is forced to move in with her sister in Bomont. We quickly transition to a morning church service – leaving the happy go lucky world of Chicago behind. We then meet Reverend Shaw Moore (played by Joel Morrison) as he leads his congregation through his sermon. It’s an immediate 180 degree turn for Ren as he goes into a world he’s very unfamiliar with.

Reverend Moore’s daughter, Ariel (played by Layla Abu Saada), begs her dad to let her hang out with her friends after church. Reverend Moore agrees, and later we find out that Ariel is much more than a rule-following member of the town.

Ren heads to school and meets Willard Hewitt (played by Hew McKoy) and finds out that dancing is outlawed in the town of Bomont. Dancing is one of Ren’s passions, and the culture shock of the move to Bomont increases. Ren is informed by Ariel’s friends Rusty, Wendy Jo, and Urleen (played by Cara Parisi, Kalista Brown, and Maddie Bragg respectively) that the town of Bomont is under strict rules after four young members of Bomont lost their lives in a tragic accident following a dance in a neighboring town. Ren eventually begins a campaign to overturn the antiquated laws of Bomont, and we have our story’s conflict!

I have the pleasure of directing “Footloose” for the TIP this season, and I’m here to tell you it’s a night of entertainment you won’t want to miss! There’s dancing, love, humor, dancing, rules, laughter, dancing, people yelling that there should be NO dancing, fear, nostalgia, and so much more. “Footloose” is the type of story you can sit and watch and think “I’m like that!” or even “I know someone like that!” and it makes it an instant classic. There is just something special about a group of people banding together to change the world.

The joy and camaraderie of our production has been something I’ve seen MANY times while working on this show. Our cast, crew, musicians, and staff have worked hard to put together a show you won’t want to miss.

Our hope is you enjoy yourself so much, the next time you’re at a wedding and the song comes on, you jump up and remember what a good time you had at TIP!

“Footloose” runs July 28 through Aug. 5 at Theatre in the Park. Showtime is 8:30 pm with the box office opening at 7 pm and the gates at 7:30 pm. Order Reserved Seats early and take your time getting to the theater as the seat will be ready and waiting for you. Reserved Seats are just $20. Anytime tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for young ones aged 4 – 10, and 3 and under are free (with a ticket required).

Theatre in the Park performances are one of several JCPRD programs eligible for free tickets or admission through the Kansas Department of Education’s Sunflower Summer promotion offered through Aug. 13. Now in its third year, this app-based program partners with more than 115 venues across the state to provide a summer of enrichment for pre-K to 12th grade students in the state of Kansas, as well as their parents and legal guardians. The program is designed to provide a wide variety of ways for families to get out, explore something new, and enjoy time together. Get started by going to sunflowersummer.org to download the app and create an account. Other participating JCPRD program areas include the Johnson County Museum, 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, and the Ernie Miller Nature Center, 909 N. Kansas 7 Highway, Olathe.

Be sure to join us back at TIP on Oct. 14 for the first annual TIP FUN FEST! This FREE public event includes a 5K/Family Fun Run, photo opportunities, hayrides, vendor market, food trucks, concessions, and a FULL schedule of performances on stage of bands, local performance groups, and at the end of the day we will announce the Theatre in the Park 2024 Season! You won’t want to miss it, so keep an eye on theatreinthepark.org for all the up-to-date information!