  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: Everybody cut loose! “Footloose” closes out the TIP Outdoor Season!

The cast of “Footloose” rehearsed recently for their upcoming run in what will be the final show of Theatre in the Park’s 2023 outdoor season on July 28 through Aug. 5.

By Guy Gardner

Imagine it.  You’re sitting at a wedding reception, full of the lovely catered dinner.  You just watched someone you love ‘put a ring on it’.  There are kids running around in cute dresses and suits, the best man’s speech made you almost spit out your drink, and the venue you’re sitting in is one of the prettiest places you’ve ever been. The dance floor opens and you hear the beat of the drums at the beginning of Kenny Loggins’ song “Footloose” and it’s time to get up and dance.

Don’t lie. You know you love to get out on that dance floor and pretend you’re Kevin Bacon in a barn “angry dancing” your feelings out.