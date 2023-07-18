Apartment and townhome project in west Shawnee moves forward

The Zarah envisions 184 multifamily housing units in an area of the city that’s defined mostly by residential development. Nearby, there are existing townhomes and single-family neighborhoods.

On Monday, the Shawnee Planning Commission voted 7-1 to recommend for approval the necessary rezoning and preliminary site development plan for the project, dubbed The Zarah, on a 16-acre property at 5095 Old K-7.

A planned townhome and apartment development in west Shawnee along K-7 Highway is going forward, though some residents have raised strong objections to the proposal.

The project has hit some snags

The Zarah project was first submitted to Shawnee in April but was delayed at the developer’s request.

It finally came before the planning commission on May 15, but the public hearing was temporarily closed after city staff realized a “clerical error” had resulted in about 10 neighboring property owners not getting proper notification for the project.

Consideration of the project was then pushed back again due to the July 4 holiday.

The Zarah aims to bring more housing options to west Shawnee

It would be a mixed residential project, building both apartments and townhomes on the property.

The plans, which have not changed since they were first presented to the planning commission earlier this year, call for four three-story apartment buildings and seven two-story townhome buildings.

There would also be on-site amenities, like a pool and clubhouse.

Currently, the site has agricultural uses, and there’s one single-family home on it.

Previously, the city’s comprehensive plan envisioned this area to be used for large-scale office development, Community Development Director Doug Allmon said, but the current comprehensive plan calls for mixed residential development instead.

Some commissioners felt ‘torn’ ahead of vote

Commissioners went back and forth for a bit toward the end of the meeting, outlining some of their hesitations with this development and its location.

“This one is just a little tough for me,” Commissioner Bill Holick said. “Obviously it’s a diverse housing situation. … But is it in the character of the neighborhood? I would have said, ‘The townhomes, yes; the apartment complex, I don’t think it is.’”

He and others said they felt a bit “torn” on how to proceed. A handful of commissioners, including Commissioner Amit Bhakta, were confident approval would be the right path.

“We need entry level housing,” he said, “if we want more residents to pick Shawnee as their future home.”

Holick was ultimately the lone no vote. Commissioners Kathy Peterson and Genise Luecke were absent.

Some neighbors object, nearby HOA supports plan

Back in May, when the first public hearing was held, nearly a dozen neighbors expressed their opinions of the project. Most opposed it, worried about potential traffic impacts, as well as its effects on public safety, stormwater and the character of the neighborhood.

Those concerns were echoed Monday evening, though the crowd in attendance and the number of people speaking were smaller.

At the earlier meeting, Jason Turner, who lives nearby, described the project as “completely wrong” for this area of the city. This week, another neighbor said he supports more diverse housing options generally but not at this particular location.

Notably, however, president of the homeowners association for the Estates at Highland Ridge neighborhood on the other side of Old K-7 Highway, said the HOA supported the development.

“We feel like the inconveniences for the neighborhood will be outweighed by the development in the area that will hopefully come from the diverse housing and increased rooftops,” he said on behalf of the Estates at Highland Ridge HOA, noting that there were some lingering concerns about pedestrian and bicycle safety.

Shawnee’s next steps:

The rezoning and preliminary development plan goes to the Shawnee City Council next. That body, which gets the final say on these issues, is expected to consider the project in August.

After that, if approved, the final plan for the site will need to come back through both the planning commission and city council.

Finally, the city would release building permits. Those are granted after city staff review.

