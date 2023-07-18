  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Apartment and townhome project in west Shawnee moves forward

The property at 5095 Old K-7 Road in west Shawnee could become a multifamily housing development with townhomes and apartments. It sits directly across the street from the Estates of Highland Ridge neighborhood.

A planned townhome and apartment development in west Shawnee along K-7 Highway is going forward, though some residents have raised strong objections to the proposal.

On Monday, the Shawnee Planning Commission voted 7-1 to recommend for approval the necessary rezoning and preliminary site development plan for the project, dubbed The Zarah, on a 16-acre property at 5095 Old K-7.

The Zarah envisions 184 multifamily housing units in an area of the city that’s defined mostly by residential development. Nearby, there are existing townhomes and single-family neighborhoods.

