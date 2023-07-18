Overland Park Catholic parish launches $3M building project

After years of fundraising, a $3 million building project for Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Overland Park is underway.

The Fiat Center, a 5,300-square-foot building that will be built on the parish’s campus, located at 7023 W. 71st St., will provide a number of solutions for challenges the church has faced over the years.

“As a long-term parishioner, I’ve been involved in a lot of the ministries and my background and my passion is construction. So it’s been good to see we finally can address these needs,” said Ralph Pruente, a parishioner at the church and superintendent for the general contractor for the project.