Overland Park Catholic parish launches $3M building project

Church officials were on hand for a ceremonial groundbreaking in June on the Overland Park campus of Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church near 71st and Metcalf. That includes Father Bill Bruning, far left, and Archbishop Joseph Naumann of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas. Photo courtesy Queen of the Holy Rosary.

After years of fundraising, a $3 million building project for Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Overland Park is underway.

The Fiat Center, a 5,300-square-foot building that will be built on the parish’s campus, located at 7023 W. 71st St., will provide a number of solutions for challenges the church has faced over the years.

“As a long-term parishioner, I’ve been involved in a lot of the ministries and my background and my passion is construction. So it’s been good to see we finally can address these needs,” said Ralph Pruente, a parishioner at the church and superintendent for the general contractor for the project.