Overland Park Catholic parish launches $3M building project

Church officials were on hand for a ceremonial groundbreaking in June on the Overland Park campus of Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church near 71st and Metcalf. That includes Father Bill Bruning, far left, and Archbishop Joseph Naumann of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas. Photo courtesy Queen of the Holy Rosary.
The Fiat Center, a 5,300-square-foot building that will be built on the parish’s campus, located at 7023 W. 71st St., will provide a number of solutions for challenges the church has faced over the years.
“As a long-term parishioner, I’ve been involved in a lot of the ministries and my background and my passion is construction. So it’s been good to see we finally can address these needs,” said Ralph Pruente, a parishioner at the church and superintendent for the general contractor for the project.
How it will address the needs of the church
The Fiat Center’s main feature will be a meeting and conference space that can hold more than 100 people, and if there are two meetings happening at the same time, a folding divider can split the room into two.
“We only had one room (in the main church) that more than 30 people could meet in at a time,” said Annie Barney, the parish’s communications director. “So if there were multiple larger groups that needed to have a meeting, we had a space conflict.”
In addition, the Fiat Center will also be compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, with ramps for those with mobility issues.
“That will enable the elderly parishioners — and we have quite a few of those — that can’t negotiate steps, have a place to come in and conduct their business and have a meeting with Father (Bill Bruning) or whoever they want to on a level they can access,” Pruente said.
The building will also offer modern technology like projectors, roll-up screens, built-in speakers, an intercom system and Wi-Fi that will connect all of the buildings on the church’s campus.
It’s the church’s first new building in 50 years
The grounds also feature the main parish and John Paul II Catholic School.
Having a career in construction, as well as being a long-time parishioner, Pruente said he felt compelled to play a role in the center’s construction.
“It’s nice to build something that will be around 50 years from now for future generations. And then it’s extra special for me, because this is my last building. I’m 74. I’ve had enough fun in this industry,” said Pruente.
There was a years-long fundraising campaign
Fundraising efforts for the building began in 2017, when a strategic planning session recognized the need for a new, modern building.
While the fund drive encountered some challenges — most notably the COVID-19 pandemic — Queen of the Holy Rosary parishioners were excited to see it finally get to the ceremonial groundbreaking in late June.
“It was just a very hopeful moment, which, you know, after the last few years, hope is something that is so desperately needed,” Barney said.
What happens next
The groundbreaking last month was largely symbolic, and the church is waiting on a couple of permits before it will break ground to clear the way for actual construction.
Church officials say they hope the project will be completed by the spring.’
“As they say, ‘The good Lord willing and the creek don’t rise.’ We’re hoping we’ll be dedicating the building by Easter. A lot of that depends on what the weather this winter is like,” Barney said.
