Prairie Village estimates cleanup efforts following Friday's storms could cost between $500,000 and $750,000. Photo via Prairie Village.
The city of Prairie Village and Fairway, two northeast Johnson County suburbs battered particularly hard by Friday’s severe thunderstorms, have both declared local states of emergency amid ongoing recovery efforts.
During a regularly scheduled city council meeting Monday, Prairie Village Mayor Eric Mikkelson said he had declared the local disaster state of emergency for his city.
That came shortly after Fairway’s Mayor Melanie Hepperly sent out notice of her own emergency declaration via email.
It opens up possible state funding to help with recovery
Mikkelson said the July 14 storm was significantly worse in terms of damage compared to other severe storms Prairie has experienced, noting that the city’s police and fire departments responded to 196 emergency calls in the first 24 hours after the storm hit on Friday afternoon.
Normally, he said, there are about 15 emergency calls on an average day.
The local disaster state of emergency gives the city options for applying for reimbursement with the state for local clean up and safety efforts.
Mikkelson said that could prove helpful as there are “significant” expenses the city is stacking up as the recovery continues this week.
Fairway also declared a state of emergency
Hepperly on Monday also declared a state of local emergency, according to a city email notification.
The declaration does not change the city’s approach to storm recovery, Hepperly said, but gives city staff the authority to use temporary traffic and safety measures to deal with downed limbs and damage.
Hepperly also noted that by declaring its state of emergency, Fairway can potentially be reimbursed for related recovery expenses under state law.
Meanwhile, both Lenexa and Overland Park said they did not plan to declare their own states of emergency.
The Post also checked with Shawnee but had not heard back at the time of this story’s publication.
Storm cleanup may cost Prairie Village between $500-750K
City Administrator Wes Jordan told the city council on Monday that the storm may be the most significant storm in terms of large trunk and large limb debris and damage to hit the city in recent memory.
The city’s estimate for cost cleanup is more than twice the amount Prairie Village spent on Winter Storm Gia recovery in 2019, which Jordan said cost the city $183,000.
While there may be the opportunity for some reimbursement, Jordan said, it is unclear if funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be available as Johnson County, overall, needs to hit $2.7 million in damage.
“We are not going to know until all communities check in on the amount of damage if it’s reimbursable,” Jordan said. “That’s not our primary concern today. Our primary concern today is to take care of our residents.”
Large debris pickup in Prairie Village begins July 24
Jordan told the city council that residents have time between now and the weekend to get large debris cut into sections of 10 feet or smaller, as required for pickup.
Jordan said information about which areas will be serviced on which days will come in the form of a map on the city website.
Small limbs less than four feet in length can be tied in bundles that are 24 inches in circumference and no more than 50 pounds to be picked up as part of typical curbside yard waste collections on regularly scheduled trash days.
Detailed information about how to break down and where to set out large debris for pickup can be found on the city website here.
👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
