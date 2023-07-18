  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village, Fairway declare states of emergency following storm

Prairie Village estimates cleanup efforts following Friday's storms could cost between $500,000 and $750,000. Photo via Prairie Village.

The city of Prairie Village and Fairway, two northeast Johnson County suburbs battered particularly hard by Friday’s severe thunderstorms, have both declared local states of emergency amid ongoing recovery efforts.

During a regularly scheduled city council meeting Monday, Prairie Village Mayor Eric Mikkelson said he had declared the local disaster state of emergency for his city.

That came shortly after Fairway’s Mayor Melanie Hepperly sent out notice of her own emergency declaration via email.

