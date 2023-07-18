  Obituaries  - Obituaries

Obituary: Stuart Lovejoy, 74, biker and family man who ‘lived a life many dreamed of’

"Stu enjoyed biking, running, smoking a fine cigar and sipping a peaty scotch." Photo submitted by family.

Stuart John Lovejoy was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Jack and Peg (née Fitzjohn) Lovejoy on a cold winter day on the South Side, Jan. 12, 1949.

Skip, as he was called, attended Marist High School (class of 1967), and upon graduation, he continued his schooling in Oklahoma graduating from Oklahoma State University in 1971 with a degree in Biology.

A lifelong learner, Stu then earned his Registered Respiratory Therapist credential from the University of Chicago and later a Master’s in Healthcare Administration from Wichita State.