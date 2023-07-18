A lifelong learner, Stu then earned his Registered Respiratory Therapist credential from the University of Chicago and later a Master’s in Healthcare Administration from Wichita State.

Skip, as he was called, attended Marist High School (class of 1967), and upon graduation, he continued his schooling in Oklahoma graduating from Oklahoma State University in 1971 with a degree in Biology.

Stuart John Lovejoy was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Jack and Peg (née Fitzjohn) Lovejoy on a cold winter day on the South Side, Jan. 12, 1949.

He lived a life many dreamed of, sailing the Great Lakes as a Merchant Marine, fighting fires for the Chicago Ridge Fire Department, instructing Scuba Diving (including in the Bermuda Triangle: we thought we lost him there, but he reappeared) and leading Boy Scouts, among many other adventures.

He eventually met the love of his life at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago. A young nurse by the name of Mary Ann. He claimed he married a nurse because he knew Mary would always have a job.

Together they settled in Bixby, Oklahoma, where they welcomed a daughter and son. Stu spent much of his career in corporate health care, but when the nuns started getting fired he left the profession.

These adventures took him and his family from Oklahoma to Texas, back to Oklahoma and then Wichita. Upon his retirement from health care, he and Mar moved back to Chicago to be near family. Stu followed his true passion and taught high school Anatomy, Biology and debauchery at Stagg High School for 15 years.

Upon retirement, he and Mar moved to Bonner Springs, Kansas, to lazily watch the cows roam from their porch and smile as their grandkids ran around. Stu enjoyed biking, running, smoking a fine cigar and sipping a peaty scotch. But, most importantly he loved his wife Mary Ann (née Brady) for 45 years and his kids: Kathleen Crosby (Jason) and Stuart O. (Kerri), along with his grandchildren Brady, Kaitlyn, Stuart E., Conor, Quinn and Charlotte.

He is also survived by his younger sister Laurie Seleb of Chicago.

Stu went out in a blaze of glory, blasting his Harley over the Kansas River, but he botched the landing. Or maybe his body just gave out from such an exciting life!

He fought so very hard until the very end.

From his unfiltered opinions, answering correctly every question on Jeopardy or playing “guess the disease with Mar”, he will be dearly missed and never forgotten.

Per Stu’s request, there will be no viewing or services.

In lieu of flowers, his family humbly asks for donations made to the Hospice House of Olathe.