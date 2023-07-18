Know Your Rights: Can insurance companies exclude certain dogs from coverage?

Generally, a homeowner’s insurance policy covers damage that a dog may cause to a person or to property. However, because there are so many dog bite injuries and so much property damage caused by dogs every year, insurance companies view having a dog in the home as a risk factor. And if you have a dog of a high-risk breed, insurance companies may shift that cost to you or avoid that risk altogether by:

Insurance companies may actually limit the amount and type of coverage they offer based on the size and temperament of your dog. Some companies deem breeds that include large dogs and dogs that are known to be aggressive as a high risk of causing damage to the home or injuries to family members and others. As a result, they limit the amount of coverage they offer for dog-related incidents.

Dog owners often love their pets like members of the family, and dogs can bring a lot of joy to a home. However, certain dogs might make shopping for a comprehensive homeowner’s insurance policy a little more complicated.

Increasing your premium rates

Excluding coverage for your dog from your policy, or

Canceling your policy in full

Therefore, if you have a high-risk breed of dog and are shopping for homeowner’s insurance, you must be aware that your coverage may be limited or denied because of having a high-risk dog in the home.

Likewise, if you already have a homeowner’s policy and are shopping for a dog to care for in your home, you must be aware that this could cause your insurance company to charge you higher premiums or change the coverage that you already have. If you want to maintain coverage for your pet, you may be limited in the breed of dog that you take into your home.

Can insurance companies deny coverage based on breed?

Discriminating against specific dog breeds is a controversial issue. Over the years, many municipalities have enacted ordinances that ban the ownership of specific breeds of dog in their jurisdiction. Many insurance companies adopt a similar approach when it comes to homeowner’s coverage.

Currently, there are only two states — Michigan and Pennsylvania — that have passed laws that prevent insurance companies from discriminating based on breed. Other states are considering passing similar laws. However, until such laws are passed, in every state other than Michigan and Pennsylvania, it is legal for insurance companies to discriminate against certain breeds of dogs.

The dog breeds most likely to be excluded from coverage are:

Akita

Alaskan Malamute

Chow

Doberman Pinscher

German Shepherd

Great Dane

Pit Bull

Presa Canario

Rottweiler

Siberian Husky

Staffordshire Terrier

Wolf Hybrid

Insurance companies may only exclude some of these breeds or they may exclude breeds not on this list. If you have a question about whether the insurance company excludes your dog’s breed, the best thing to do is to contact one of its insurance agents for information.

Can insurance companies exclude a dog from a policy based on behavior?

A dog’s breed isn’t always the best indicator of whether a dog is actually high-risk. Not all dogs of high-risk breeds pose a threat to people or property, and there are dogs that are not part of a high-risk breed that can cause significant damage when they are aggressive.

For this reason, it is actually more common for insurance companies to evaluate a dog’s individual history of aggressive behavior than to rely just on breed when considering coverage. In every state, it is legal for insurance companies to consider a dog’s past behavior and temperament when determining whether to extend coverage under their homeowner’s policy.

Considering a dog’s aggression in determining coverage is less controversial than denying coverage based on specific breeds. Insurance companies that take this approach will consider whether a dog has ever bitten someone or acted in an aggressive way.

If there is a history of such behavior, the insurance company may deny coverage based on this alone. However, just because your dog has demonstrated aggressive behavior or temperament in the past does not necessarily mean that the insurance company will deny coverage if it determines that the risk of your dog causing future harm is minimal.

What you can do

Having a dog in the home is a risk factor for most insurance companies. Insurance companies might consider the breed of your dog and your dog’s behavior history when deciding whether to extend coverage.

If your preferred insurance company declines coverage based on your dog, you do have options. You can:

If you have been denied insurance coverage because of your dog, before you start paying higher premiums, discuss your case with an attorney. Make sure the insurance company makes a fair and reasonable assessment of your dog and does not restrict your coverage when it is not warranted.

Shop around. If you are denied coverage, you can shop around for other insurance companies with fewer restrictions.

If you are denied coverage, you can shop around for other insurance companies with fewer restrictions. Agree to an exemption. Some insurance companies may be willing to provide you with homeowner’s insurance but may exempt from coverage any damages related to your dog.

Some insurance companies may be willing to provide you with homeowner’s insurance but may exempt from coverage any damages related to your dog. Get a pet insurance policy from a pet insurance company. There are companies that specifically provide insurance for your pets without any connection to homeowner’s insurance policies.

