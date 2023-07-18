  A message from Fountain Mortgage  - Sponsored posts

Homebody Finance: Our best budget hack tips for beating the inflation economy

It’s no state secret inflation is out of control currently, and economists are arguing that ‘greedflation’ and ‘excuseflation’- newly minted terms- are currently ruling the free market. Companies got used to being able to excuse high prices due to demand or supply chain issues during the pandemic, and they haven’t let go of those same principles since, nor has the government stepped in in a substantial way to curb price gouging within industries. So, if you perceive your grocery and home goods bill has gone up substantially, you’re not crazy. The reality is your dollars don’t go as far anymore.

Being in the mortgage space, we see how that problem impact’s people’s ability to save, and it can impede one’s ability to someday put money towards a down payment. Whether you’re in the market to eventually go house hunting or simply need extra breathing room for your wallet, I’ve compiled some great budget hacks to help ease the financial stress of inflation. Some of these fixes are immediate, but several are long-term plans to boost your savings. I hope you find them helpful either way!

Embrace the gig economy

Take advantage of the growing gig economy by exploring part-time freelance work or online platforms like Uber, TaskRabbit, Fiverr, or Rover. You can shoot for earnings as little as $30/week and gradually put over $1,400 per year into savings. It’s a minimal-effort method for slowly saving for your future home purchase.