  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Don’t miss the fireworks at Starlight with 1776 July 25-30!

The cast of 1776. Photo by Joan Marcus

The witty musical 1776 captured audiences’ attention with thought-provoking dialogue and choreography when it first premiered on Broadway in 1969. 

It told the story of two dozen powerfully passionate, exceedingly complicated, and all-too-human individuals working to settle their differences while they held the very future of this nation in their hands. 

The current production of 1776, at Starlight July 25-30, includes the original wit while it guarantees that you have never seen these figures, or this pivotal story, like this before. 