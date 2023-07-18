Don’t miss the fireworks at Starlight with 1776 July 25-30!

The current production of 1776, at Starlight July 25-30 , includes the original wit while it guarantees that you have never seen these figures, or this pivotal story, like this before.

It told the story of two dozen powerfully passionate, exceedingly complicated, and all-too-human individuals working to settle their differences while they held the very future of this nation in their hands.

The witty musical 1776 captured audiences’ attention with thought-provoking dialogue and choreography when it first premiered on Broadway in 1969.

A cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender, and ethnicity portrays the fiery founders of this country, putting history in the hands of the humans who were left out the first time around. The result is an epic show of passion, debate, and roof-raising musical fireworks.

1776 is tuneful, witty, and constantly surprising. You may never think about our country—who we are and why—the same way again.

Infusing Kansas City with art and song

Seeing this revolutionary cast tell the stories of the founding fathers onstage at Starlight isn’t the only way to enjoy the presence of the 1776 national tour in Kansas City.

The American Repertory Theatre commissioned a mural for this production from Artists for Humanity, an organization that collaborates with teens. The mural is entitled “We Are the People” and is displayed at the Plaza Branch of the Kansas City Plaza Library through July 30.

In addition to the mural, the Library presents 1776 at Starlight – American History Through a New Lens at the Plaza Branch on July 27. Starlight President + C.E.O. Lindsey Rood-Clifford will moderate a conversation between cast members from 1776 and a relevant historian.

Kansas Citians can also attend the Party in the U.S.A. theme night at Starlight on July 27. Party like it’s 1776 with Broadway themed music bingo and a KC BBQ buffet, included with ticket purchase.

Tickets on sale now!

Tickets to 1776 are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight’s group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com.