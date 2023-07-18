Annual report shows drop in Kansas violent crimes for 2022

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s annual Crime Index Report compiles data from law enforcement agencies to look at crime trends. The 2022 crime index report showed a 4.3% decrease in violent crime statewide from 2021, with 12,849 reported violent crimes, such as robbery, aggravated assault and rape.

Reports of burglary, murder and rape declined statewide in 2022, according to an annual report, though numbers have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

In 2022, there were 163 reported murders, 21.5% of which stemmed from domestic violence murders. While this report marks a 5.8% decrease in murder from 2021, it is still 28.3% higher than the 2019 pre‐COVID average of 127 murders.

In 2022, 1,160 rapes, 10,985 assaults and more than 1,000 robberies were reported.

While the 2022 violent crime rate is 9.2% above the state’s 10-year-average after a pandemic spike in crime rates, the agency found violent crime has started to level off in the past two years after rising steadily since 2014.

Numbers for every violent crime category decreased from 2021 to 2022.

In 2021, the state had 13,422 reported violent crimes. More than 80% of violent crimes for the year were aggravated assault or battery, with rape, murder and robbery accounting for the other 18.2% of reported violent crimes.

In the past year, the rate of reported property crimes also declined, dropping by 10% since 2021, though the agency warned that property crimes are likely to be underreported. The year 2022 had the lowest number of recorded property crimes since 1973.

In 2022, there were 45,303 thefts and 15,822 burglary and motor vehicle thefts reported. There was a 27.4% decline in robberies from the 10‐year average and a 3.2% decline from 2021.

The number of reported arsons also dropped in 2022 with 470 reported cases, a 17.8% decrease from the 10‐year average. In 2021, there were 512 arson cases reported.

This story was originally published by the Kansas Reflector.

Kansas Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kansas Reflector maintains editorial independence.

Contact Editor Sherman Smith for questions: info@kansasreflector.com. Follow Kansas Reflector on Facebook and Twitter.