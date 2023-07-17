  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Unified School District No. 232

USD 232 in De Soto raises average teacher and staff pay 6% across the board

USD 232 students at Mize Elementary. Teachers in USD 232 will get an average 6.3% raise in the 2023-2024 school year. File photo.

Educator and staff pay in USD 232 (De Soto) is on track to get an average bump of about 6% this coming school year.

Earlier this month, the school board voted 6-0 to authorize the pay rate increases across the board.

The raises average to about 6.3% this year, but an employee’s actual percent raise may be greater or lower than that, depending on where that employee sits on the pay schedule.

