  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Free outdoor concerts feature some of Kansas City’s best live music

Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and picnic baskets to MTC’s Light Up the Lawn concert series at Johnson County Community College this summer.

Celebrate summer at free Light Up the Lawn concerts presented by the Midwest Trust Center on August 18 (The Roseline), August 25 (The MGDs) and September 1 (Kat King). All concerts start at 8:30 p.m. on the Nerman Museum lawn on the JCCC campus.

MTC’s Light Up the Lawn concert series kicks off August 18

The Roseline, which began as a Lawrence-based acoustic folk trio in 2005, has evolved into a five-piece indie, heartland, Americana, folk-rock band. With seven albums under their belt, the group has landed several times in the Euro Americana chart’s top 10. 