Updates from Johnson County Community College: Free outdoor concerts feature some of Kansas City’s best live music

The Roseline, which began as a Lawrence-based acoustic folk trio in 2005, has evolved into a five-piece indie, heartland, Americana, folk-rock band. With seven albums under their belt, the group has landed several times in the Euro Americana chart’s top 10.

Celebrate summer at free Light Up the Lawn concerts presented by the Midwest Trust Center on August 18 ( The Roseline ), August 25 ( The MGDs ) and September 1 ( Kat King ). All concerts start at 8:30 p.m. on the Nerman Museum lawn on the JCCC campus.

Their most recent singles are “Hot Dice” and “Saber Rattlers,” and their most recent album is GOOD/GRIEF, where they showcase their gift of injecting hope and humor into more serious topics. The Roseline’s music has been featured in independent movies and network television shows, including ABC’s “Nashville,” Netflix’s “Virgin River” and MTV’s “Teen Mom.”

The fun continues August 25 with The MGDs

In what started in 2008 as a trio of longtime friends, the now-seven-piece MGDs has become a powerhouse group loaded with energy. Their music features keys and brass complemented by a popping rhythm section. What results is a passionate blend of funk and blues soulfully styled to deliver an electrifying audience experience.

The MGDs can be seen at music festivals, such as Boulevardia, Middle of the Map and the KKFI Crossroads Music Fest. They’ve released four albums and have a sizable repertoire of both covers and originals on hand.

Fairway Creamery’s ice cream truck joins Kat King September 1

Indie-pop rock group Kat King is probably most well-known locally for their first single, “Don’t Wanna Lose,” which played regularly on Kansas City’s 90.9 The Bridge and was voted by listeners as the second best song of 2021.

That same year, the group released a five-song EP, “Say What You Mean.” The single, “New Sun,” was released in 2022, followed by “With Nothing in My Way.” Kat King has quickly become a Kansas City favorite with live performances at Boulevardia and headlining the Plaza Art Fair. They’ve also opened for an impressive list of artists nationally.

Make plans now to wrap up the summer on the Nerman Museum lawn for these free concerts.