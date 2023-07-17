Ronald Comer

August 27, 1934 – June 30, 2023

Leawood, Kansas – Ronald Ray Comer, born August 27, 1934 at home during one of the hottest summers on record to Ressie and William C. Comer. He is the last surviving of nine children. Ron died June 30, 2023. Ron attended Mark Twain Elementary, Southeast High School and graduated from Central Missouri State University.

Ron married Barbara Fuller on November 25, 1955. They have three daughters, Pam Gray (Tom), Betsy Comer, and Julie Granstaff (Mike). They have six grandchildren, Katy Martin (Casey), Andrew Gray (LeighAnne), Lauren Sotos (James), Carolyn Huggins (Jeff), Jonathan Granstaff (Kaitlyn) and Jackson Granstaff (Anna McGurn). They have fourteen great-grandchildren, George, Peter and Jack Martin: Bennett, Graham, Luella and Emma Gray; Tilly, Timmy and Grace Sotos; Henry Harry and Harvey Huggins; and Land Granstaff.