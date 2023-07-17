  Ben McCarthy  - Overland Park

These 2 global breakfast chains still eyeing combined Overland Park location

Paris Baguette is a South Korea-based chain with more than 3,600 locations worldwide, but currently has no franchises in the Kansas City metro. Photo via Facebook.

A shared concept restaurant featuring an IHOP and Paris Baguette may soon finally break ground near Oak Park Mall in Overland Park.

Co-owner Mike Issa of Wichita says securing the permits to begin construction on the site at 95th and Nieman (next to a newly constructed Bank of America) could happen by the end of this month.

“We own the dirt and are ready to build everything from the ground up,” Issa said.