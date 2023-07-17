  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

City ends latest Mission Gateway deal — What happens next?

Mission Mayor Sollie Flora speaks on the Mission Gateway agreement being terminated.

After developers failed to pay more than $450,000 worth of property taxes, the city of Mission terminated the Mission Gateway redevelopment agreement in a special meeting Monday. Mission Mayor Sollie Flora, above, said the city was left with no other choice. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Mission Gateway, the long-stalled project at Johnson Drive and Roe Avenue, is stalled yet again.

In a special meeting Monday, the Mission City Council unanimously adopted a resolution terminating the most recent redevelopment agreement with New York-based developers Aryeh Realty, LLC, which was approved earlier this year.

The city’ cited more than $450,000 worth of unpaid property taxes as its reason for ending the deal.

