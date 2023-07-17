  Staff Report  - Weather

Cities assess ‘widespread’ storm damage — 8K in JoCo still without power

A severe storm swept through the Kansas City metro area on Friday, leaving thousands without power and uprooting trees across Johnson County — and cities are working to release plans for recovery. Above, a tree uprooted in Lenexa that ripped up a portion of sidewalk. Photo via city of Lenexa.

The lingering impacts of Friday’s severe thunderstorms were still being felt Monday, with stubborn pockets of power outages affecting thousands of residents in suburbs clustered in northeast Johnson County.

The severe storm on July 14 uprooted trees, downed power lines and, at one point, left more than 180,000 Evergy customers without power.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office told the Post that the metro was hit by a “squall line,” a phenomenon when multiple thunderstorms combine, resulting in higher and more concentrated wind gusts that, in this case, averaged between 50 to 60 miles per hour.