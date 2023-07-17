Roeland Park Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Saturday.

Police say a nine-year-old suffered minor injuries when the vehicle struck her while she was on a curb selling lemonade.

“The vehicle drove up on the curb while she was selling lemonade, struck her then fled,” Officer Zach Stamper said in an emailed statement forwarded to the Post by Police Chief John Morris.

It’s unclear if the act was intentional.

Stamper said in his email that the girl’s injuries were minor and that she “will be OK.”

Police distributed an image of the vehicle caught by a nearby camera.

📰 Other local news

Shawnee man sentenced to prison for illegal spa treatments. Richard Smith III, 47, pleaded guilty to federal counts related to using adulterated products, including Botox, on patients at a Kansas City, Missouri, medical spa. [ KCTV ]

Kansas Board of Regents recommends special education funding increase. The board unanimously voted to recommend Gov. Laura Kelly and the GOP-dominated Legislature tackle spending increases totaling $86 million per year for the next four years, to bring the state into compliance with state law. [ Kansas Reflector ]

Applications for JoCo Academy’s fall session now open. The semi-annual training give residents a chance to learn about how local government works. [ JoCoGov.org ]

📸 A thousand words

Despite the lingering effects of Friday’s storm, some families turned out Saturday night for “Dive-In Movie Night” at Soetaert Aquatic Center in downtown Shawnee. Photo via Twitter.