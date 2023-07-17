He graduated from St. Agnes Catholic School in 1956 and served in the United States Air Force. Following his service, he entered the Apprenticeship Program and dedicated his entire career to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local Union #124. Jerry spent many years working out in the field before transitioning to become an instructor for the apprenticeship program. Even in retirement, he was an entrepreneur and owned C&L Enterprises specializing in tabs for electrical code books.

Jerome B. (Jerry) Mook age 83, of Overland Park, KS, was welcomed home on June 29th, 2023 after a brief illness. He was born in KCMO to Buford and Kathryn Mook on July 12th, 1939.

A devoted Catholic, Jerry enjoyed serving as a Eucharistic minister. He was a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal organization. Jerry’s faith was an integral part of his life.

Beyond his professional and religious pursuits, he was deeply committed to making a difference in the community. He was involved with Habitat for Humanity, Dollars Against Diabetes, and Alzheimer’s Association, among many others.

Jerry’s lifelong love for Sprint car racing is an understatement. His dedication to the sport followed him throughout his life, from racing cars to passionately supporting his great nephew, Tucker Klaasmeyer’s career. He was also an enthusiastic member of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum in Knoxville, IA.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Buford and Kathryn Mook; his first love (and mother of his children) Mary Ann Mook, his eldest son, Jerome B. Mook; and his best friend, Kenny Williams.

He is survived by his loving wife Linda Lee Mook (whom he married later in life); children, Michelle (Amy) Mook, Elizabeth (Pete) Zishka, Jonathon Mook, Andrea (Joel) Zimmerman; grandchildren, Jerome B. (Kara) Mook, Jesse (Amanda) Mook, Connor (Kristen) Zishka, Colby Zishka, Jasmine and Brody Savage, Devyn and Kaenen Zimmerman; 12 great-grandchildren, and his beloved younger brother Philip Mook.

Jerry is also survived by the children he shared with Diane Smith; Adam Meyer, Ariane (Derek) Duey, Aubrey Meyer, his grandchildren from this union, Felicity, Adaline and Eloise Duey.

Along with a loving extended family and numerous friends within the Catholic community, his fellow brothers in the IBEW, and his tight-knit racing community.

He lived his final years with his daughter, Elizabeth and son-in-law, Pete. They will forever be grateful for their evening meals together, sharing stories of the day, Monday night “chauffeur service” to and from Touche’s (where he enjoyed the company of lifelong friends), and the “Love you, goodnight!” exchanges at the end of each day.

We all love you, Dad, rest easy.

Services will be on Friday, July 21st.

Rosary 9:30 – 10:00 am

Visitation 10:00 – 11:00am

Memorial Mass 11:00 am at:

Our Lady of Presentation Catholic Church

130 NW Murray Rd.

Lee’s Summit, MO 64081

Graveside Service following the Funeral Mass at:

Resurrection Catholic Cemetery

8300 Quivira Rd.

Lenexa, KS 66215

In lieu of flowers, a memorial is established with the following organizations:

Our Lady of Presentation Catholic Church Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church – Lee’s Summit, MO (olpls.org)

Alzheimer’s Association Alzheimer’s Association | Donate to Fight Alzheimer’s Disease

Habitat for Humanity Online Donation – Habitat for Humanity International