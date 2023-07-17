  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Jerome B. “Jerry” Mook

July 12, 1939 – June 29, 2023

Jerome B. (Jerry) Mook age 83, of Overland Park, KS, was welcomed home on June 29th, 2023 after a brief illness. He was born in KCMO to Buford and Kathryn Mook on July 12th, 1939.

He graduated from St. Agnes Catholic School in 1956 and served in the United States Air Force. Following his service, he entered the Apprenticeship Program and dedicated his entire career to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local Union #124. Jerry spent many years working out in the field before transitioning to become an instructor for the apprenticeship program. Even in retirement, he was an entrepreneur and owned C&L Enterprises specializing in tabs for electrical code books.